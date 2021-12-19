ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN leader says more aid needed for crisis-hit Lebanon

By LUJAIN JO
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWEfC_0dR8GsPg00
Lebanon UN Lebanese President Michel Aoun, right, speaks during a joint press conference with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the presidential palace in Baabda east of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) (Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT — (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday the international community has not done enough to support Lebanon, grappling with a dire economic crisis and home to over 1 million Syrian refugees. The UN leader urged more support at the start of a three-day visit to the small Mediterranean country.

Guterres arrived on the high profile visit earlier Sunday, and spoke after his meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun.

At the outset of his visit, Guterres said the visit will focus on supporting the people of the crisis-stricken country. But he pressed the political leadership to overcome their differences to find ways to resolve the crisis.

International donors, including traditional supporters of Lebanon, have extended humanitarian assistance to the country to deal with the crisis, but have declined to offer support to the government before a plan for reform is agreed upon.

Lebanese are facing a deteriorating economic crisis that began in late 2019 and is rooted in years of mismanagement and corruption. The crisis, including a serious collapse of the national currency and deepening poverty, has since only been compounded by the pandemic, bickering among rival political groups and a massive explosion at the port of Beirut in August 2020 that left over 216 people killed and thousands injured. It also destroyed major parts of the capital.

“I believe the international community has not done enough to support Lebanon... and other countries in the world that have opened their borders, doors and hearts to refugees when unfortunately some much more richer and much more powerful close their borders,” Guterres said, speaking to the press as he stood next to Aoun.

He said a U.N. emergency response plan is only 11% funded, urging more support.

Lebanon’s population of 6 million includes over 1 million Syrian refugees. "If there is a word to characterize my visit, that word is solidarity,” he said.

Lebanon's crisis has been made worse by a political leadership deeply divided over key issues leading to a paralysis of the government and parliament. The divisions have delayed reforms and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over a recovery plan.

Guterres said he urges the country’s politicians to work together to resolve this crisis.

“Seeing the suffering of the people of Lebanon, Lebanese political leaders don’t have the right to be divided and paralyze the country,” he said, calling Aoun the symbol of unity.

The political class is also divided over the domestic probe into the Beirut Port explosion. Guterres is planning to visit the port to pay a tribute to those killed in the explosion and meet with families of the victims.

The economic collapse in Lebanon has been described as one of the worst in the world in over 150 years. Inflation and prices of basic goods have skyrocketed in Lebanon, which imports more than 80% of its basic goods.

Shortages of basic supplies, including fuel and medicine, and restrictions on bank withdrawals and transfers, particularly in foreign currency, have increased the desperation of the Lebanese in the once middle-class country.

Guterres also stressed that next year’s elections will be key for laying the foundations for a better future. “The elections next year will be key,” he added.

Politicians have disagreed on the date and details of holding the elections, expected next spring. A decision by the country’s constitutional council is expected to settle the dispute.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

UN chief says ‘Ponzi scheme’ crashed Lebanon’s finances -video

BEIRUT (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Lebanon’s financial collapse was caused by “something similar to a Ponzi scheme”, according to a video of comments he made while visiting Beirut this week. Lebanon is in the third year of an economic meltdown that began in 2019 when...
WORLD
UN News Centre

‘UN stands with the people of Lebanon’, declares Guterres

Elections next year will be key to a better future for Lebanon, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday ahead of an official visit to the country later this weekend. In a video message to the people of Lebanon, Mr. Guterres said he was deeply concerned about the hardships...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

NGOs urge Thailand to provide aid to refugees from crisis-hit Myanmar

Bangkok [Thailand], December 24 (ANI): Several humanitarian organizations on Friday urged the Thai government to adopt a set of measures to address the needs of refugees fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar, which is rocked by hostilities between the country's military and rebel troops. Sputnik reported that signatories to the appeal are...
HOMELESS
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
WSB Radio

Germany anticipates big omicron rise over holiday period

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's health minister said Friday that the proportion of coronavirus infections with the new omicron variant will increase sharply in the days ahead, and he appealed to people to take steps to avoid infection during Christmas festivities. German authorities are anticipating another wave of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Foreign Currency#Un#Ap#Syrian#Lebanese#U N
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
WSB Radio

Kremlin expects US answer on security guarantees next month

MOSCOW — (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that it expects the United States to respond next month to Moscow's request for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia’s demand, accusing the U.S. and its...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Iran says it fired 16 ballistic missiles during annual drill

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired more than a dozen surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, the official IRNA news agency reported on Friday. The report said the Guard fired 16 missiles during an ongoing major military exercise across the country’s south. It said the name...
MIDDLE EAST
WSB Radio

Greece: Sinking of sailboat carrying migrants kills 11

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Coast guard divers searched the hull of a submerged sailboat for passengers possibly trapped inside Friday after the vessel hit rocks and sank off the coast of southern Greece, leading to the deaths of at least 11 people. The Greek coast guard said...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
United Nations
WSB Radio

Live updates: Outbreak recorded on Florida-based cruise ship

MIAMI — A COVID-19 outbreak has been recorded on a South Florida-based cruise ship, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida has hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom caught the virus and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant, the White House announced Friday. The variant, which was first detected by scientists in South Africa, has since spread...
NFL
WSB Radio

Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. A maskless Francis processed down...
RELIGION
AFP

Suicide bomber shot dead as Taliban fighters gather for passports

A would-be suicide bomber was shot dead Thursday outside Kabul's main passport office, police said, as hundreds of Taliban fighters lined up for travel documents on a day reserved exclusively for their applications. Around 200 Taliban fighters had gathered at the passport office from dawn after authorities announced that Thursdays would be set aside exclusively for them to apply for passports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Heavy rains, flooding in Bolivia kill at least 12 this month

LA PAZ, Bolivia — (AP) — Heavy rains in Bolivia this month have killed at least 12 people, flooded crops and damaged roads, according to authorities. Rainfall levels have surpassed records, and seven of Bolivia’s nine provinces have declared alerts for rain and flooding. The rainy season has just begun and it lasts until March.
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: Biden to lift travel restrictions on southern African countries

WASHINGTON — At the end of this year, President Joe Biden will lift temporary travel restrictions imposed on southern African countries following the discovery of the omicron variant of COVID-19, according to White House officials. Last month, Biden announced restrictions on travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia,...
TRAVEL
WSB Radio

South African minister objects to sale of Mandela's cell key

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — A South African Cabinet minister on Friday urged the cancellation of an upcoming U.S. auction of a key to the Robben Island prison cell where Nelson Mandela, the country's first Black president, was long jailed for his opposition to apartheid. The key is among...
POLITICS
AFP

Burdensome friends: C.Africa's Wagner allies

A year ago, the president of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadera, appealed to the Kremlin to save his government. As rebels advanced on the CAR capital Bangui ahead of presidential elections, Russia flew in hundreds of paramilitaries, helping Touadera to turn the tide. But today, analysts say, the men from Russia's Wagner private security group who underpin Touadera's presidency are becoming a liability. The entwinement has alienated the CAR's traditional supporter France, triggered allegations of atrocities and failed to defuse hostility to Touadera's rule, they say.
AFRICA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
29K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy