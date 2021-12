MADISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Many churches are still holding Christmas Eve services despite the rapid rise in COVID cases. Some houses of worship are offering options, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Thursday. In an effort to get parishioners to the Christmas celebration, St. Vincent’s Martyr Catholic Church in Madison, New Jersey is offering socially distanced, masked masses and open-seating, mask-optional services. “What we wanted to do is, to create an experience for everyone who wanted to come to worship to come,” said Father George Hundt. “Our parish really strives in making sure we minister to the least among us, and we have quite a few...

MADISON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO