Watch: Texans' Tremon Smith scores team's first kick return TD in over 12 years

By Adam Stites
 5 days ago
Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans got off to a great start in Week 15, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive and responding to a Jacksonville Jaguars field goal with a 98-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff.

Tremon Smith, 25, broke through the tackle attempts of multiple Jaguars players to get free and become the first Texans player since Jacoby Jones to return a kickoff for a touchdown.

Jones, who had nine total punt and kick return touchdowns in his NFL career, took one back 94 yards for a Texans touchdown in October 2009. It took more than 12 years for another Houston player to accomplish the feat.

Smith was a sixth-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 and later had brief stints with the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Indianapolis Colts before he was scooped up by the Texans in March. The touchdown against the Jaguars was the first of his career, although Smith's stellar special teams play in 2021 earned him a small contract extension earlier this month.

Related
Jaguars finally get some good news to celebrate

All seems to be pretty negative for the Jacksonville Jaguars at this time. They have been embarrassed both on and off the field. They’re 2-12. They got shut out last week and lost to the lowly Houston Texans this week. They just fired their head coach in embarrassing fashion.
Urban Meyer Can’t Be Serious With Latest Comments

Urban Meyer was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons since the moment he took the head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars early in 2021. That was a bad omen from the start and he was ultimately fired after 13 games. Meyer is now in a position of...
NFL Week 16: Picks and preview

Week 16 is here, and somehow, someway, only one team, the NFC North Champion Green Bay Packers, has clinched a playoff spot. The other 13 positions are still up for grabs, although plenty could change on that front this week. Dallas has a depleted Washington team and could clinch the NFC East with a win. There are other crucial games for both division and playoff races; San Francisco battles Tennessee, with both teams trying to secure a spot; the Browns try to stay alive against the Packers, who look to strengthen their grip on the top seed; Indianapolis looks to keep rolling against scuffling Arizona; Baltimore and Cincinnati meet in a massive AFC North clash; Denver and Las Vegas tangle in what amounts to an elimination game; the Bills look for revenge, and to regain first place, against the Patriots. Of course, despite all these great games, COVID-19 remains a looming, omnipresent threat. Let’s get to the games.
Texans' Tremon Smith Wins NFL Award; What’s His Houston Future?

- Houston Texans kickoff returner Tremon Smith was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on the heels of his 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Smith raced 98 yards for a touchdown on a kickoff return Sunday during the first half of a...
Saks’ Tremon Smith wins NFL weekly award

Cornerback Tremon Smith ended a Houston Texans’ touchdown drought and earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award for Week 15 of the NFL’s 2021 season. After a Jacksonville Jaguars field goal had reduced the Texans’ lead to 7-3 on Sunday, the former Saks High School All-State quarterback returned the kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown with 1:26 left in the first quarter of the Texans’ 30-16 victory.
Tremon Smith's Memorable Afternoon Earns Big Award

Tremon Smith had quite a memorable afternoon in Jacksonville. So memorable, he was named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week. Smith picked up the honors largely because of his 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. It gave the Texans a 14-3 advantage with 1:26 remaining in the first quarter, and was the first Texan to take a kickoff back to the end zone since Jacoby Jones did it in 2009.
Even Swap? Texans' Cooks, Chargers' Bosa Out For Sunday

- Subtracting the dynamic presence of wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans' offense represents a major blow. With Cooks sidelined along with 22 other Texans players who have tested positive for COVID-19 for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Texans have lost a player who has 80 receptions for 945 yards and five touchdowns. He leads the Texans with 968 yards from scrimmage.
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
Seahawks get early Christmas gift from the Rams. Truly, it was a gift

The Seattle Seahawks dream of the playoffs was snuffed out, just as Scrooge extinguished the Ghost of Christmas Past. The question is: will Seattle learn from their visitation, or suffer the fate of the unrepentant Marley? And if Cooper Kupp isn’t a Dickensian name, I’ll forego my Christmas pudding.
Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
