Watch: Texans' Tremon Smith scores team's first kick return TD in over 12 years

The Houston Texans got off to a great start in Week 15, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive and responding to a Jacksonville Jaguars field goal with a 98-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff.

Tremon Smith, 25, broke through the tackle attempts of multiple Jaguars players to get free and become the first Texans player since Jacoby Jones to return a kickoff for a touchdown.

Jones, who had nine total punt and kick return touchdowns in his NFL career, took one back 94 yards for a Texans touchdown in October 2009. It took more than 12 years for another Houston player to accomplish the feat.

Smith was a sixth-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 and later had brief stints with the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Indianapolis Colts before he was scooped up by the Texans in March. The touchdown against the Jaguars was the first of his career, although Smith's stellar special teams play in 2021 earned him a small contract extension earlier this month.