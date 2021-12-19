ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water main break reported in California City

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126jAY_0dR8FzYY00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police reported a water main break Sunday on 89th Street and Fuchsia Avenue.

There was flooding in neighboring streets, police said, and motorists were asked to drive with caution. The break was reported at about 8:16 a.m.

