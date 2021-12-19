Water main break reported in California City
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police reported a water main break Sunday on 89th Street and Fuchsia Avenue.
There was flooding in neighboring streets, police said, and motorists were asked to drive with caution. The break was reported at about 8:16 a.m.
