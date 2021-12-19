ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average US gas price fell 6 cents to $3.41 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade...

Star-Herald

Gas tax rate will drop almost 3 cents per gallon on Jan. 1

Nebraska's motor fuels tax rate will drop by nearly 3 cents a gallon effective Jan. 1. The new rate will be 24.8 cents per gallon, down from 27.7 cents per gallon, and will be effective until June 30, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported Tuesday. The tax rate is devised...
WKRC

Gas prices keep dropping locally, nationally but still more than $3 per gallon

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The average price for gas both locally and nationally was dropping but still more than $3 per gallon. Cincinnati gas prices have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.08 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey. Gas prices in Cincinnati are 19.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago yet stand $1.10 per gallon higher than a year ago.
CBS DFW

Texas Has Cheapest Gas Price Average In US, AAA Says

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than from this day last week and is 95 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year, the association said in a news release Tuesday, Dec. 21. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.68 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon...
New Castle News

Gas prices down three cents in city

Gas prices are down an average of three cents in the city this week. City drivers paying an average of $3.49 a gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price is down a penny to $3.55, while the national average is down two cents to $3.33.
Henry County Daily Herald

AAA: Gas prices drop 4 cents

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 4 cents less than a week ago, 12 cents less than last month and $1.14 more than this time last year.
Overton County News

Gas prices lower 3 cents in Tennessee

Tennessee gas prices declined another 3 cents since last week. Tennessee’s gas price average is now $3.03, which is 12 cents cheaper than one month ago, and $1.11 more than one year ago. “Gas prices tend to fall a bit this time of year due to the shorter days...
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus gas prices decrease 4.7 cents per gallon ahead of Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices fell 4.7 cents per gallon Monday, bringing Columbus prices just over $3 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, Columbus gas prices average $3.02 per gallon today. Columbus gas prices are 21.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 91.6...
CBS Boston

Promotion To Pay For Gas With E-ZPass Saves Drivers 30 Cents A Gallon

BOSTON (CBS) — If you use E-ZPass to pay tolls on the highway, you can also start using it to buy cheaper gas. E-ZPass partnered with PayByCar, a new system that lets drivers make purchases while they’re still behind the wheel. When you sign up, you link your account to your E-ZPass transponder and add a credit or debit card. Starting Monday, you can use it to get gas at more than two dozen Alltown gas stations in Massachusetts and save 30 cents a gallon in the process. The offer is valid for five gas station visits and runs through February 10. Click here for a list of the gas stations participating in the promotion.
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher after larger-than-expected drop in crude inventories

Oil futures ended higher Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery closed at $72.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $1.64, or 2.3%. The EIA said crude inventories fell by 4.7 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 17. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had forecast a drop of 3.9 million barrels, while sources said the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported that stocks had fallen by 3.7 million barrels.
honknews.com

Who Will Receive the Final Stimulus Payments and How Much Will They Be?

Many of the Americans will still be getting the last stimulus payment and look forward with hopes for the same. Some citizens might even get their payments even after this round of the Fourth stimulus checks. The three rounds of stimulus check earlier were First, in April 2020 second, in...
fooddive.com

As food prices rise, survey finds thresholds where consumers stop buying

Consumers will stop buying a food, beverage or nutrition item when its price increases an average of 40%, according to a new survey commissioned by Ingredient Communications and conducted by SurveyGoo. The December online survey asked more than 1,000 consumers in the U.S. and U.K. to pick a point at which they would no longer purchase different items because of a price increase.
The Independent

Energy bills set to skyrocket even more, suppliers warn

Energy bills are set to skyrocket even further in the new year, providers have warned.Good Energy, EDF and trade body Energy UK have told the Financial Times that the Government urgently needs to intervene after the cost of gas in wholesale markets rose by more than 500% in less than a year.Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, described the situation as a “nationwide crisis”.She told the FT: “Other treasuries in Europe have already responded to the crisis, but in the UK, the energy sector is still asking if the Chancellor knows that energy bills going up by over 50%...
WEHT/WTVW

Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season under way. The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October, continuing a string […]
manisteenews.com

New home sales jump 12.4% in November, highest in 7 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new single-family homes rose 12.4% in November, the fastest pace in seven months, as the housing industry continued to benefit from low mortgage rates and strong demand. The November increase pushed the seasonally adjusted annual sales pace to 744,000 last month, the best showing...
WTAJ

US consumer confidence rises despite omicron, higher prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence rose this month as Americans shrugged off concerns about rising prices and COVID’-19’s highly contagious omicron variant. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and the their outlook for the future — […]
