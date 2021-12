San Bernardino National Forest officials have closed an area around a bald eagle nest in Fawnskin, Calif., on the northwest side of Big Bear Lake. The annual closure includes the lower end of the Grays Peak Trail, Grout Bay Picnic Area, and Big Bear Yellow Post Site #1 (see map for all the details). Two adult eagles, locally known as Jackie and Shadow, have been working on the nest in recent weeks, bringing in sticks and other building materials. Such behavior is observed prior to actively nesting.

