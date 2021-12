SAN ANTONIO — Police said Friday night that Mark Espejo is missing and has a medical condition requiring a doctor's care. They said he was last seen on the 300 block of West Cypress near downtown San Antonio on December 23. They described him as 5'11" and 190 pounds with multiple tattoos on both arms, and said he was last seen wearing a collared short sleeved shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO