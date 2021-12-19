Mocha-Colored Fleece Lands On The adidas Forum Low

Bad Bunny is about to cure seasonal depression. The Puerto Rican reggaetonero is adding another colorful shade to his iconic Adidas Originals Forum Low sneakers. The bunny always lands on his feet — Following the existing color palette of The First Cafe, Back to School, and Easter Egg, it looks like the superstar and Adidas are getting ready to introduce a new, super bright “yellow” color. Janthony Oliveras, Bad Bunny’s creative consultant and childhood bestie, revealed a never-before-seen glimpse of the sneaker via Instagram. It comes dressed in panels of banana and pale lemon, a muted effect similar to the Easter Egg pair, on its comfy, extra-wide construction. The tongues are double stacked and secured with a buckle, while the heels feature a snug bungee cord and oversized cushion.
Comments / 0