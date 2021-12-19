Mocha-Colored Fleece Lands On The adidas Forum Low

The adidas Forum ’84 High may no longer be a statement-maker on the hardwood, but it’s still “making noise” on the streets. Over the course of the year, the famed-adidas Originals silhouette has emerged in handfuls of colorways – both collaborative and otherwise – but its latest proposition introduces an acid wash style to the model. The canvas-like material that appears throughout the shoes’ base indulges in the aforementioned finish, while the high-quality leather overlaid across the forefoot, mid-foot and heel opts for an off-white tone. Suede and other leather panels along the profiles introduce pastel-reminiscent hues into the mix, with green and coral taking over the most real estate. Underfoot, midsoles boast an “aged” look that’s coupled with a green outsole.

