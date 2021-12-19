ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocha-Colored Fleece Lands On The adidas Forum Low

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith collaborators the likes of Bad Bunny set to release it in more styles, the adidas Forum Low isn’t short on colorways. For its latest solo-proposition, the sneaker has indulged in an off-white and brown color palette. Most of the...

sneakernews.com

