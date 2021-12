Sacramento is bracing for a wet Christmas weekend. The first series of winter storms made their way into Northern California with rain and snowfall earlier this week. Forecasters say precipitation will bring snow to the Sierra Nevada and rain to the Valley. The Sierra is expected to get one to five feet of snow and up to eight feet in higher elevations. There is also a chance of snow for the lower elevation, including along Interstate 5 north of Redding. The winter storm is expected to last through the holiday weekend.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO