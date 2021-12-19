ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Buried overtime winner

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Sanheim scored the overtime game-winning goal in Saturday's win over the Senators....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Sanheim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
CBS Boston

McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won’t Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league. With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed. You can put McAvoy in that camp,...
NHL
WGR550

NHL will not participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 playing havoc on the NHL, the league and its Players’ Association have agreed not to play in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Celtics Will Be Missing 7 Players Wednesday Night Vs. Cavaliers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will once again be extremely shorthanded when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. With Boston dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, seven players have been ruled out for the contest, all of whom are currently in the NBA’s Healthy & Safety Protocols. The most notable name of the bunch is big man Al Horford, who will miss his fourth straight game due to protocols. Grant Williams will also miss his fourth straight game, while Josh Richardson is set to miss his second straight. Here is the full group of Celtics players that will be sidelined against...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy