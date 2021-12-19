ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Last-minute scratch

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Stone (upper body) won't play Sunday versus the Islanders, Jesse Granger of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Boston

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
NHL
963kklz.com

Vegas Golden Knights’ Winning Streak Ends

Looking to WIN their 5th game in a row, the Vegas Golden Knights took on the Stanley Cup Champs, the Tampa Bay Lightening, at the T-Mobile Arena last night. Despite a couple of goals from Captain Mark Stone and a two goal lead at one point, the Vegas Golden Knights couldn’t hang on and took the loss 4-3. The Mike & Carla Morning Show has the highlights and talk about the next time the VGK play here in Vegas!
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Returns to AHL

Thompson was sent down to AHL Henderson on Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Thompson backed up Laurent Brossoit in Tuesday's game versus the Lightning but didn't get onto the ice. The 24-year-old could be called up again if Robin Lehner (lower body) is unavailable after the holiday break.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Sent down again

Miromanov was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Miromanov played in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning, logging two shots on goal, a hit and a blocked shot in 8:19 of ice time. The 24-year-old could return to the big club if the Golden Knights remain thin on defense after the holiday break.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Vegas Golden Knights Christmas Wishlist For 2021

Prior to this now extended Christmas break, the Vegas Golden Knights were rolling having won eight of their last ten. The team just had their five-game winning streak snapped against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Still, the Golden Knights are now tied for first in both the NHL’s Western Conference Standings and in the Pacific Division.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

NHL postpones Golden Knights-Avalanche game on Monday

The Golden Knights’ game against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at T-Mobile Arena has been postponed. The NHL announced Friday it will not resume its regular-season schedule before Tuesday. The league took its annual holiday break early starting Wednesday, and teams are not allowed to come back to their facilities until Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: No game Monday

Lehner (lower body) and the Golden Knights won't face Colorado on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. Vegas' next game is scheduled for Tuesday against the Kings. Lehner may still be dealing with the lower-body injury that he suffered against the Islanders on Sunday.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Monday's game postponed

Talbot and the Wild will not face the Jets on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. Talbot is 0-2-1 over his last three outings, allowing 13 goals on 103 shots during that span. Minnesota's next game is scheduled for Jan. 1 against the Blues.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: More postponements

Crosby and the Penguins won't play the Bruins on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. The Penguins are currently still scheduled for a two-game trip to Canada next week and those games could be in jeopardy as well. Crosby is averaging 19:24 of ice time with 18 points in 18 games this season.
NHL
CBS Boston

McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won’t Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league. With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed. You can put McAvoy in that camp,...
NHL
CBS Boston

NHL Officially Announces That Players Won’t Participate In 2022 Winter Olympics In Beijing

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s official: There will be no Olympic hockey for NHL players in 2022. With the NHL dealing with several COVID-19 outbreaks around the league, which has forced several postponements over the last few weeks, the league announced Wednesday that NHL players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL Players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited as long as possible to make this decision while exploring every available option to enable our Players to participate in...
NHL

