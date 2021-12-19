Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Remains out Sunday

Boston Bruins stars David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy would have been locks to make their respective Olympic teams. They shared their reactions to the NHL pulling out of the Olympics this week due to COVID-19.
2015 first-round pick Zach Senyshyn has announced via an interview with Mark Divver that he has requested a trade from the Boston Bruins. Senyshyn has played just 14 NHL games, registering three points.
The NHL announced Friday night that they will push their post-Christmas return to play back until at least Dec. 28, meaning all three locals will have their scheduled games on Dec. 27 postponed to a later date.
BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league.
With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed.
BOSTON (CBS) — It’s official: There will be no Olympic hockey for NHL players in 2022.
With the NHL dealing with several COVID-19 outbreaks around the league, which has forced several postponements over the last few weeks, the league announced Wednesday that NHL players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The hockey world, while the NHL is sitting in a brief shutdown, is rejoicing in the start of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.
'Full speed ahead' for outdoor game at Target Field, Daly says. The NHL remains on track to hold the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis on Jan. 1, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday. The Minnesota Wild will host the St. Louis Blues in the...
Talbot and the Wild will not face the Jets on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. Talbot is 0-2-1 over his last three outings, allowing 13 goals on 103 shots during that span. Minnesota's next game is scheduled for Jan. 1 against the Blues.
Crosby and the Penguins won't play the Bruins on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. The Penguins are currently still scheduled for a two-game trip to Canada next week and those games could be in jeopardy as well. Crosby is averaging 19:24 of ice time with 18 points in 18 games this season.
Ovechkin and the Capitals will not play the Senators on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. Washington's next game is scheduled for Wednesday against Nashville. Ovechkin is among the league leaders in goals (22) and points (47) through 31 games this season.
