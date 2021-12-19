ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Sunday

Binnington will start Sunday in Winnipeg, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Binnington...

Jordan Binnington
NHL Officially Announces That Players Won’t Participate In 2022 Winter Olympics In Beijing

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s official: There will be no Olympic hockey for NHL players in 2022. With the NHL dealing with several COVID-19 outbreaks around the league, which has forced several postponements over the last few weeks, the league announced Wednesday that NHL players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL Players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited as long as possible to make this decision while exploring every available option to enable our Players to participate in...
NHL Winter Classic between Wild, Blues remains on track for Jan. 1

'Full speed ahead' for outdoor game at Target Field, Daly says. The NHL remains on track to hold the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis on Jan. 1, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday. The Minnesota Wild will host the St. Louis Blues in the...
Wild's Cam Talbot: Monday's game postponed

Talbot and the Wild will not face the Jets on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. Talbot is 0-2-1 over his last three outings, allowing 13 goals on 103 shots during that span. Minnesota's next game is scheduled for Jan. 1 against the Blues.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: No game Monday

Ovechkin and the Capitals will not play the Senators on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. Washington's next game is scheduled for Wednesday against Nashville. Ovechkin is among the league leaders in goals (22) and points (47) through 31 games this season.
