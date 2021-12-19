Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Sunday

Orchard Park, N.Y. — It doesn’t surprise Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer anymore when his defense doesn’t get the respect he thinks it deserves. Since Poyer arrived in Buffalo back in 2017, the Bills have finished in the top 3 in total defense twice (2018 and 2019). Through 15 weeks this season, Buffalo ranks No. 1 in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 287.9 yards per game. Only one team is allowing fewer points per game than the Bills’ 17.4, and they get to play against the New England Patriots (16.2 ppg allowed) on Sunday in a battle for AFC East supremacy.
