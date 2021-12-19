ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kid Laroi Describes Final Moments Before Juice Wrld’s Death With Footage From Plane – Watch

By Trent Fitzgerald
XXL Mag
 5 days ago
In the Tommy Oliver-directed documentary Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, which premiered on HBO last Thursday (Dec. 16), The Kid Laroi reflected on the final moments of witnessing Juice Wrld’s death on Dec. 8, 2019. The late Chicago rapper died after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport in Chicago. He was...

