Poles protest across the country to defend media freedom

The United States is deeply troubled by the passage in Poland today of a law that would undermine freedom of expression, weaken media freedom, and erode foreign investors’ confidence in their property rights and the sanctity of contracts in Poland. We encourage President Duda to reaffirm his past statements about respecting the shared democratic norms that underpin our relationship and his commitment to defend the constitutional principles of freedom of speech, freedom to engage in economic activity, property rights, and equal treatment under the law. We strongly encourage him to respect these norms and commitments in regard to this legislation that will severely affect media freedom and the foreign investment climate in Poland, if it is allowed to become law.
