City of Ithaca extends Guaranteed Income program application deadline

The city of Ithaca’s pilot Guaranteed Income program has extended the application deadline to Tuesday.

Additionally, the program will hold a Zoom informational meeting Monday at 10AM to answer questions and explain the process. The city is partnering with the University of Pennsylvania, the Ithaca Eviction/Displacement Defense Project and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income for a project that will provide cash payments to 110 randomly selected unpaid caregivers and their families.

Read the full release, including the Zoom meeting details below:

After Ithaca Guaranteed Income launched its application period last Friday, we’ve felt the city

abuzz with excitement, feedback and questions. Hundreds of unpaid caregivers have already

submitted applications, and we’ve heard from many of you who are still excitedly sharing this

privately funded research pilot with family and neighbors.

Others still have questions, and as of yesterday, our partners at the University of Pennsylvania

say hundreds of you still have applications that were started but not yet submitted. No worries.

There’s still time, and we’re here to help. Amid our community’s uptick in COVID-19 cases, we

wanted to make sure all of you had a chance to ask your questions and complete your

applications without putting any extra stress on you, your families or the vulnerable people you

so selflessly help. We appreciate that you are so generous with your time, and we wanted to

give you a bit more of it.

Our partners at Mayors For A Guaranteed Income, the Ithaca Eviction/Displacement Defense

Project and the University of Pennsylvania agree and will extend the application window until

Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

In addition, we are planning an informational meeting via Zoom on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at 10

a.m. (details below) to handle last-minute questions and concerns.

Some of you have had questions and concerns about the nature of the researchers’

questionnaire and how personal data will be used in the study. Many of the questions, which

have been fully vetted and in use for decades in separate social science research projects

across the world, are used to understand the emotional state of people who might not feel as

seen, heard or appreciated by their society. Answering those questions might be an upsetting

reminder of that.

The researchers ask about those feelings only because we care and want to understand our

city’s caregivers and challenges they face. At no point will applications be viewable to anyone in

our community, nor will your answers be attributable to you or your family. This is your private

life and information, and it will be kept that way. Penn’s researchers are interested only in how

our city’s caregivers are doing as a whole and how IGI might affect their overall survey

responses.

Ultimately, we and the researchers are confident that the anonymous data will help you, your

families and your neighbors through well-studied and well-designed guaranteed income

programs that do what we need them to do: have measurable and predictable results on our

financial and emotional lives. After all, if these programs don’t help people, what’s the point?

Just as a reminder, IGI will direct privately-funded monthly cash payments to 110 randomly

selected unpaid caregivers and their families in order to strengthen the City of Ithaca and

supplement the existing social safety net. Those not randomly selected for the cash assurance

payments can remain in the research pilot’s control group, even getting paid for their time.

If people have questions about the application process or need technical help, they can call 211

(or 1.877.211.8667) weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. 2-1-1 also has the ability to text or do

an online chat.

The Zoom information is below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85971690030?pwd=bFQwYkpCOVlOUzNQK0F5bXFaWjN0QT09

Meeting ID: 859 7169 0030

Passcode: 164643

A few FAQs

Who qualifies as an unpaid caregiver?

We are defining a caregiver broadly to mean adults who spend significant unpaid time caring for an

aging or disabled adult or a child. This could be either in or out of their home. It could include people

caring for their parents or even parents caring for their child. It can include partners and stretch

beyond families to include guardians, neighbors, friends, and much, much more. We think if you’re

pitching in and freely offering significant time as a caregiver, you probably know it, and we

encourage you to apply.

Must I live in the City of Ithaca?

Yes. This research program is coordinated with Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, and you must live

in the City of Ithaca at the time of your application. Unfortunately, town residents do not qualify, nor

do longtime city residents who have moved.

What if my circumstances change?

Life happens. Once you are in the program, if you move out of the city or your role as a caregiver

changes, you will not be removed from the program. Similarly, if your income level grows,

congratulations. You are still welcome in IGI.

Are there income requirements?

Yes, the program takes into consideration your 2021 income and the number of people in your

family. Income must be below 80% of the area’s median income (AMI). This sounds complicated, but

simply find your family’s size on the chart below and determine whether your 2021 income falls

below that amount. See chart below.

1 – $50,200 2 –$57,400 3 –$64,550 4- $71,700 5 – $77,450 6 –$83,200 7 –$88,950 8 –$94,650

How will payments work?

These unconditional cash payments, which are privately funded, are made directly to the participants

with no strings attached. The cash can be spent as they see fit. The 110 participants will be picked

randomly from the pool of applicants who meet all eligibility requirements, and they will be scheduled

to begin receiving their payments around January or February.

Could these payments affect my existing benefits?

Yes, potentially. We have a customized benefits calculator, an optional tool created by the Federal

Reserve Bank of Atlanta, to calculate IGI’s potential effect on some existing benefits. Learn more

about the bank and the uses of this tool for visualizing how this pilot program could affect your public

benefits.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).