WASHINGTON — The damage out of Kentucky and other states is devastating, and that’s why our local Red Cross is stepping in to help. In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by Saturday afternoon, according to the Associated Press. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear predicts that upwards of 70 may have been killed after a twister touched down for more than 200 miles in his state and that the number of deaths could eventually exceed 100 across 10 or more counties.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 DAYS AGO