ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The rapidly-spreading omicron variant may soon leave U.S. doctors without two of the standard treatments they’ve used to fight...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
CNET

Moderna booster update: How much does it protect against omicron and for how long?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. New research from Denmark and the UK this week demonstrates that mRNA boosters -- like Moderna's and Pfizer's -- offer significant protection against the new omicron variant of COVID-19. However, data from the UK on Friday indicates that booster protection starts to decrease notably after 10 weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KEYT

US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials are loosening rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19. Those workers will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. Isolation time can be cut further if there are staffing shortages. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the revised guidelines on Thursday. Officials around the U.S. are worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed hospitals. The new rules are meant to quell that concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Omicron#Covid#Glaxosmithkline#Ap#Regeneron
MarketWatch

FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral for high-risk teens and adults

Shares of Pfizer Inc. were up 1.6% in trading on Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the company's COVID-19 antiviral, bringing to market the first at-home COVID-19 pill during the course of the pandemic. Pfizer's drug, Paxlovid, can be used to treat people who are at least 12 years old with confirmed mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 and are at high risk for disease progression. Patients should begin treatments within 5 days of the first symptoms; the treatment regimen consists of three tablets taken twice a day for five days. The emergency-use authorization is based on data from a clinical trial that found Paxlovid can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 88%. Pfizer's stock has gained 63.3% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 23.8%.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
healththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY
KEYT

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew tests positive for COVID-19

ISTANBUL (AP) — Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is displaying mild symptoms. The Istanbul-based Patriarchate said Friday that Bartholomew, who is 81 and recently had heart surgery, is fully vaccinated. It added that “his general condition is good.” The Patriarch urged people to get their shots and follow the recommendations of doctors. Bartholomew was hospitalized overnight in the United States in late October and later had a stent installed to open up a clogged coronary artery.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy