Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Odds, injuries, what to watch for

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Matchup Preview (12/25/21) For the last Christmas Day game, the Utah Jazz will host the Dallas Mavericks in a battle between two Western Conference teams. Once again, Dallas could be without Luka Doncic, which will catapult Jalen Brunson back into the starting lineup. When he starts, Brunson has been phenomenal for the Mavs, averaging roughly 20 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Additionally, the Mavs will need a massive performance from Kristaps Porzingis, who has been inconsistent in December. Porzingis will need to score a lot more than 13 points, which he has put up against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves in just the last week if Dallas wants to come away with a win. On the other hand, the Jazz were on an absolute roll until they dropped a couple of home games in the past few days. Still, the Jazz will get back on track in no time, and it could happen against a Mavs team without their best player.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO