ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Ballet returns to stage with ‘Nutcracker’

By Liz Jassin
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0V3u_0dR8CnO700

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s one of the most beloved ballets of all time.

The Nutcracker is back in San Francisco with live performances going on for another couple of weeks at the War Memorial Opera House.

There are two performances a day so plenty of opportunities to catch the beautiful dancers in motion. One of the San Francisco Ballet’s principal dancers Misa Kuranaga will be playing the sugar plum fairy in various performances between now and the end of the show run.

Kuranaga says not being able to dance on stage in front of an audience for 21 months was extremely difficult, but the audiences they’ve received during this return to the stage has been incredible.

The show will run through December 30. Tickets start at just $19 and are available on the San Francisco Ballet website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Dine & Dish: Waterbar’s gingerbread house

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Waterbar along San Francisco’s Embarcadero is known for its oysters and great bar scene, but there’s also a sweet treat that you’re not going to want to miss. The restaurant’s pastry chef Erica Land lovingly made a unique, huge gingerbread house that is a take on Tim Burton’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas.’ […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

The story behind “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer”

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – For over 40 years the jingle “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” has been one of the most popular Christmas songs. It was originally performed by singer and songwriter Dr. Elmo Shropshire who lives here in San Francisco. In a KRON4 exclusive interview, Shropshire explains the inspiration behind the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco restaurant requiring boosters to close for holidays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco restaurant that started requiring COVID-19 booster shots for its customers to dine in announced on Instagram it will be sheltering in place starting Christmas Day on Dec. 25. Cassava, located in the Outer Richmond neighborhood, did not announce when it plans on reopening. “Due to the explosive rise […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Sports
KRON4 News

Last-minute holiday shoppers flock San Jose streets

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The countdown to Christmas is on, and it’s down to the wire for last minute shoppers. Shoppers flooded out of Valley Fair Mall in San Jose and headed to Santana Row across the street. Some shoppers waited to buy Christmas gifts until the last minute. Over the last few weeks, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Ballet#Ballet Dancers#Ballets#Performing#Musical Theater
KRON4 News

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Where’s Santa Claus? Check his live location with NORAD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We’re tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve as he flies around the world to deliver presents, while following COVID safety precautions! If you look closely, Santa’s flying with a face covering. By 10 a.m. PST on Friday, he had already dropped off over 2 million presents. How does NORAD track Santa? […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

More rain arriving for Christmas in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The rain has taken a brief pause over the Bay Area on Christmas Eve, giving residents a chance for some outdoor activities – but only for a few hours. A series of storms has been drenching the region since last week and it’s coming back on Christmas Day. The storm even […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy