The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) successfully launched their third cargo resupply mission for 2021 to the International Space Station (ISS) earlier today. This mission used SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, and it was only the second time the company used a brand new Falcon 9 rocket for a mission in 2021. This marked for a steep reduction over last year, and it made for the least amount of new rockets that SpaceX has used during a full calendar year in its history. Additionally, the new booster which landed soon after liftoff marked a century of booster landings by the company which has its sights set on Mars through achieving rapid reusability, as it remains the only global entity capable of landing its orbital-class rockets.

