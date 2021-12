When you pull up to Starbucks on your morning commute or while traveling, you're likely in a bit of rush and the last thing you want to do is spend 10 minutes (or much more) waiting in line for indecisive customers ahead of you who can't figure out what they want for breakfast — or waiting for your fancy caramel macchiato to be prepared. That's why the drive-thru exists. Rather than go through the hassle of actually parking, getting out of your car, standing in line, and waiting for your drink, you can order it from the comfort of your car, and hopefully experience a much quicker wait time.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO