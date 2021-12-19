ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FATAL CRASH INVOLVING A BICYCLIST ON HIGHWAY 101 IN OREGON

By editor@klaykonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLATSOP COUNTY, OR (December 19, 2021) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, December 18th, 2021 at about 6:11 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency...

Comments / 36

Bob Piersall
5d ago

I will never fully understand why anyone would ride a bicycle on Hwy. 101 at anytime, but in the dark is pure suicidal!

4d ago

Bicycles on the road make it dangerous for everyone on it. They really need their own little spandex Peter Pan shoe highway

JaGunn
5d ago

bicycles think they own the road ,sorry for the dumbass who lost their life 😒

