San Diego County, CA

Pacific Storm to Bring Rain, Snow to San Diego County Wednesday

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
Snow in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park. Photo by Chris Stone

High pressure was forecast to round out San Diego County’s weekend on a fair and mild note Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

It was a cold Sunday morning across Southern California. Many locales dropped into the 30s overnight, including some beach locales, such as Del Mar and Solana Beach.

A frost advisory was issued from 10 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday for San Diego County deserts.

Some fog was expected to return to coastal areas overnight, followed by increasing high clouds Monday and Tuesday ahead of a Pacific storm system.

Widespread rain and high elevation snow should arrive on Wednesday, forecasters said. Showers and cooler weather may linger for the remainder of the holiday weekend in a persistent stormy pattern.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday are expected to reach 67 degrees, 69 in the western valleys, 62 in the mountains and 70 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

On Thursday, the snow level was expected to begin to drop and was forecast to be between 5,000 and 6,000 feet Friday morning.

Look for widespread rainfall across the county of 1-3 inches by late Friday, mountains favored for the heavier amounts, the NWS said.

Cooler than average weather was expected next week, and depending on the timing of additional disturbances from the north, more periods of rain and mountain snowfall could persist into early next week.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 4

