Dayton Public School District set to hold all-staff hiring event
DAYTON — The Dayton Public School District is set to hold an all-staff hiring event January 6th.
Open positions include administrators, teachers, classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, transportation logistics specialists, mechanics, bus paraprofessionals, custodians and more, according to a release from the school district.
Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview.
For more information about open positions, and to apply online, you can visit daytonpublic.com/careers.
