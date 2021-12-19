Caught on Camera: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer violently attacked, still not allowed to play reindeer games

Okay, it may not be Rudolph, as the nose appears to be black. On the other hand, it looks a lot more like a whitetail deer than a reindeer, so who’s to say? Whatever the case, there doesn’t seem to be anything cuter—or more comical—than a bear cub attacking an enormous inflatable member of Santa’s team. At least that seems to be the lesson of a CBS Los Angeles newscast of an incident that recently took place in the yard of a residential Monrovia, California, home. “I looked up and there it was jumping on the reindeer,” Donna Hargett, who recorded the footage of the “attack,” told CBS Los Angeles. She’s a neighbor of the person that had put out the 6-foot inflatable reindeer. “I was laughing to myself out in the street.”

ANIMALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO