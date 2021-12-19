ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on Camera: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer violently attacked, still not allowed to play reindeer games

By Jessica Woods
 5 days ago
We all know how the story goes and we all thought it had a happy ending. We were wrong. Decades later after much activism for the inclusion of red-nosed reindeer around the world, Rudolph, the movement’s founder was the...

