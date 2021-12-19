ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waitresses at NY diner receive $1,400 tip as part of internet trend

By Adrienne Smith, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

It's called the Shock & Claus trend, which encourages diners to go out to eat with a group of friends. At the end of the meal, everyone pays for what they ordered and leaves a $100 tip each.

