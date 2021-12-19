Police identify man killed in East Boston shooting

(Avid_creative/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Police have been able to identify a male victim who was killed Thursday, Dec. 16, in the area of 7 Shelby Street in East Boston.

Boston Police found the man, Diion Reid, 27, of East Boston, inside a black sedan parked across from 7 Shelby St. in East Boston at approximately 12:25 p.m. Police initially believed the man was stabbed but later confirmed he suffered from gunshot wounds. Reid was pronounced dead at the scene by Boston EMS.

Police focused much of their time on the vehicle the victim was found in. The car was later towed away.

Boston Police say they have no suspect or suspects at this time.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information can contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

