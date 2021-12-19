ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

12 Amazon Prime Video Documentaries for Entrepreneurs

By March Violante
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VV6NA_0dR89mQi00

The world begins to reopen its activities after weeks of confinement to stop the COVID-19 outbreak, but there are localities that continue to be the focus of infection and will continue to be quarantined for a few more weeks (for example, Mexico City).

Take advantage of these days that we still have to keep "Healthy Distance" and see these series that Amazon Prime brings and that are perfect to inspire you in these moments that you need to use all the creativity and innovation possible to open a new chapter in the world.

1. Super-Size Me (2004)

The famous Sundance winning movie that talks about director Morgan Spurlock's social experiment to demonstrate how fast food, specifically McDonald's, was unhealthy.

Why watch it: The healthy product consumption trend is here to stay and will be more prevalent after the pandemic. This documentary can help you understand the importance of having healthy and sustainable options to meet this demand.

2. Make Us Dream (2018)

This is the story of Steven Gerrard's stint at Liverpool FC when the team was a long way from finding the success it needed. Leading his team to success became his great dream… and also his heavy responsibility.

Why watch it: If you are a leader of a team or want to be one, this documentary talks about how important it is to remember that being the boss does not only mean having rights, but also making many decisions that may not be popular and that in reality it is a load that may be heavy.

3. Chiara Ferragni Unposted (2019)

The first fashion influencer in the world tells us how the digital revolution has transformed her industry, business and culture in general.

Why watch it: This documentary is framed by Chiara Ferragni's story as an entrepreneur and gives great behind-the-scenes glimpses of digital business and living as a businesswoman.

4. Beyond The Block: A Lego Blockchain (2015)

This documentary tells the story of the iconic LEGO bricks and how they went from being children's toys to collectibles for young and old.

Why watch it: It shows a great story of success and innovation in a product that, from its conception, was designed to be much more than what it appeared. A great program if you want to innovate in your business and need a "push" to know where to start looking.

5. The Mexico Earthquake - Pain and Hope (2017)

This documentary shows in a crude way how the first days after the earthquake of September 19, 2017 in Mexico City were lived.

Why see it: Because it remembers that in the midst of the crisis, unity is strength (a message that does not hurt to remember these days of pandemic) and that in the midst of tragedy, strength can be found to move forward.

6. The Beatles - In the Life (2019)

How did a Liverpool quartet become the greatest band of all time? This documentary tells us about it.

Why watch it: It doesn't matter if you're not a fan of The Beatles, this documentary is a must to understand the construction of a brand that achieved 183 million sales and forged a net worth of 600 million dollars.

7. Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Ashley Madison calls herself the "original extramarital affair site," but in July 2015 it was hacked, exposing the identities of thousands of its users around the world.

Why see it: Now more than ever we are betting on digital businesses, so it is worth remembering why we must take care of the cybersecurity of our users. Additionally, this documentary tells how Ashley Madison's empire was created (and eventually nearly destroyed).

8. Oh, Dior! (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTzxH_0dR89mQi00

Image: Prime Video

This beautiful documentary tells the story of French designer Christian Dior and the prestigious fashion house that bears his name.

Why see it: This is a beautiful work that shows us the man behind one of the most recognized brands in the world and its 70 years of history. It is always essential to know the stories of other entrepreneurs.

9. The Man Who Saved the World (2014)

During the peak of the Cold War, the world was on the brink of a nuclear attack between the United States and Russia during what is known as the Autumn Equinox Incident in 1983. In fact, the apocalypse was averted by action. of one man: Stanislav Petrov.

Why watch it: Take a look at the life of the man who may well have saved humanity from a full-scale nuclear war by following his instincts and having the courage to follow them.

10. Gameplay: The Story of the Videogame Revolution (2014)

The video game industry has ceased to be something only for what some call “rat children” and hobbyists to a multi-billion dollar annual industry. This documentary tells the story of the birth and development of Gaming .

Why watch it: This documentary shows how the video game industry was born by telling the story of its most iconic titles like Pong, PacMan, Super Mario Bros., Tomb Raider, Doom and more.

11. Plastic Galaxy: The Story of Star Wars Toys (2012)

This documentary tells how the first line of Star Wars figures was created and how they transformed the children's toy industry around the world.

Why watch it: The story of how Kenner seized the production rights to a sci-fi “little movie” merchandise is a must for any entrepreneur looking to learn how to take advantage of opportunities others miss.

12. Ganz: How I Lost My Beetle (2019)

The "vocho" is one of the most iconic cars in the world, but its beginnings are quite dark since it was designed in the heart of the Third Reich ... by a Jewish engineer who was erased from history.

Why watch it: Josef Ganz's story is incredible as it tells how the same system that helped him create his dream of creating the world's most popular car eventually ended up destroying it.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
tvseriesfinale.com

Reacher: Amazon Reveals Action Series’ Premiere Date, Poster, and Trailer (Watch)

Reacher is on its way! Amazon Prime Video has announced a premiere date and released a trailer teasing the new TV show. The action series is based on the first novel of the Jack Reacher series, Killing Floor, by Lee Child. Alan Ritchson takes on the role Tom Cruise played in the films, and he is joined by Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

4 Reasons to Watch Amazon Prime’s ‘With Love’

There’s something magical about Amazon Prime’s With Love, a family based holiday rom-com that takes five episodes — and five different holidays — to tell four completely different love stories that manage to both complement each other, and also show very distinct sides of the journey of …love. Because love doesn’t look the same for all of us, but love is just that, love. And we can embrace it, and enjoy it — even if it makes us suffer, at times — because, in the end, love is worth it.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Chiara Ferragni
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Stanislav Petrov
Person
Morgan Spurlock
Person
Ashley Madison
New Haven Register

Kanye West and Drake’s L.A. Concert Will Be Live Streamed on Amazon Prime Video

Kanye West is set to perform in his first headlining show in five years at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. The Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which will feature a special guest appearance by Drake, will be free to stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories across the world, Amazon Music and Prime Video announced on Tuesday evening.
MUSIC
PIX11

‘Harlem’ star Shoniqua Shandai talks hit Amazon Prime Video series

If you don’t already have an Amazon Prime membership, the new Amazon Prime series “Harlem” is all the reason you need. Fans can’t get enough of the character Angie, played by Shoniqua Shandai, and she chatted with the PIX11 Morning News all about the hit show. The show takes place in Harlem and centers around […]
TV SERIES
Screendaily

Amazon Prime Video signs exclusive deal with Nigeria’s Inkblot Studios

Amazon Prime Video has signed an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement with Nigerian production company, Inkblot Studios. The deal gives Amazon Prime Video worldwide VoD rights to Inkblot’s feature slate from 2022. Titles will include The Set Up 2, Moms At War 2, New Money 3and new features such as Charge And Bail, Superstar and The Blood Covenant.
BUSINESS
dexerto.com

Twitch bans official Amazon Prime Video account for most hilarious reason

Twitch has handed a ban to the official Spanish Amazon Prime Video channel for breaking the company’s own Terms of Service. Amazon having streaming channels on Twitch is nothing new. As the company that owns the popular streaming service, they try to take advantage of their acquisition back in 2014.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Mcdonald#Liverpool Fc
Variety

Amazon Prime Video India Takes New Zealand Cricket Rights – Global Bulletin

RIGHTS Amazon Prime Video India has signed a multi-year deal with New Zealand Cricket to exclusively stream in India all men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand across the one day international, twenty-20 and test formats. First up will be a test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Upcoming fixtures include the series between the Indian and New Zealand women’s cricket teams in Feb. 2022, as well as the Indian and New Zealand men’s series currently scheduled for Nov. 2022. Cricket is India’s most watched sport and the highest consumed content. Rights for the lucrative Indian...
WORLD
westcentralsbest.com

What’s Coming to Prime Video in January 2022

Prime Video and IMDb TV are gearing up for a solid New Year with plenty of exciting titles joining their libraries in January. While IMDb TV makes way for new episodes of Judy Justice, Prime Video is welcoming several first-time titles like the George Clooney-directed movie The Tender Bar starring Ben Affleck along with Jason Katims‘ drama As We See It. See the full lineup of titles arriving on Prime Video and IMDb TV this January, below.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

New On Prime Video January 2022: Judge Dredd, Super Troopers, And More

Amazon Prime Video is doing its part to make January worth looking forward to well in advance of the holidays--check out the streaming service's newly-announced full set of movies, shows, and other original content for next month. Here's what you can expect to watch on the streaming service in January.
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

Amazon Prime’s Indian Horror Movie ‘Chhorii’ Gets a Sequel

From T-Series, CryptTV, and Abundantia Entertainment comes the Indian horror movie Chhorii, which was released globally on Amazon Prime Video over Thanksgiving weekend. It performed well enough that a sequel has been ordered, Deadline reports. In the film…. “Set deep in the heartlands, Chhorii is the story of a modern,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Popculture

Is 'It's A Wonderful Life' Available to Stream on Netflix or Amazon Prime?

It's A Wonderful Life is available in many formats, so you can catch the 1946 classic in different ways during the holiday season. It will air one more time on NBC this year, on Friday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET. The film is also still available to stream at any time for Amazon Prime Video subscribers. Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment has also released another new edition of the film on home video to mark the film's 75th anniversary. It is not available to stream on Netflix.
RECIPES
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Matrix Reloaded on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, and Jada Pinkett Smith, ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ is a 2003 science fiction movie directed and co-written by the Wachowski sisters. The second installment of the film franchise follows Neo and his allies ready to fight back as the intelligent machines prepare to launch a final attack in the underground city of Zion to crush the last bastion of human resistance on the planet. With just a few hours’ time left, the heroes face an existential threat and must race against time to save everything they have ever stood for. Curious to learn more about the film and how you can watch it? Allow us to be your guide!
TV & VIDEOS
Space.com

'The Expanse' is back on Amazon Prime for sixth and final season

It's here … and we almost wish it wasn't. The sixth and final season of "The Expanse" is currently showing on Amazon Prime Video. So, sit back, strap in, get comfortable in your crash couch, disengage the docking clamp, fire thrusters, engage the Epstein drive and ready "the juice" ... this is the awesome, high-octane, action-packed concluding season of one of the best science fiction dramas ever written for television.
TV SERIES
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘The Wheel of Time’ Is Amazon’s Most-Watched Original Series Since ‘Hunters’

“The Wheel of Time,” Amazon Prime Video’s latest high fantasy series starring Rosamund Pike, Kate Fleetwood and Madeleine Madden, clocked 1.16 billion viewing minutes during its debut week, making it the streamer’s most watched original series since 2020’s “Hunters.” Per Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD Lists, the show, based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling novels of the same name, premiered as the No. 1 original. The series also attracted a slightly older audience profile, with 65% of its watchers in the 35-64 age range — which makes sense, given that the book series began in 1990, spanning 14 volumes. Per metrics released by Prime...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Reacher (Season 1) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date

Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator, has just recently entered civilian life. Startattle.com – Reacher | Amazon Prime Video. – Malcolm Goodwin as Oscar Finley, Margrave Police Department Chief Detective. – Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe Conklin. – Chris Webster as KJ. – Bruce McGill as Mayor Grover Teale.
TV SERIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Forbidden Orange’ on HBO Max, a Documentary Chronicling the Tumultuous Premiere of ‘A Clockwork Orange’ in Spain

Anyway, the documentary. Some context: A Clockwork Orange was banned from some countries upon its 1971 release. Its critics called it “morally corrupt” and “a cursed film.” It was pulled from some theaters amidst the backlash. No surprise there, and less so that it didn’t see a single screen in Spain until 1975. The country was under Franco’s fascist rule, and his censors worked hard to stifle the country’s cultural vitality. But by the early ’70s, his grip began to loosen, and democratic activists started pushing back, staging protests and inspiring workers’ strikes.
MOVIES
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy