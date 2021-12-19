ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christie Brinkley Reveals Serious Eye Problem, Undergoes Frightening Surgery

By Daniel S. Levine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristie Brinkley was surprisingly calm about a doctor drilling into her eyeball for a surgery she needed last week. The supermodel said her ophthalmologist discovered she had acute angle closure and needed a procedure to fix the issue as soon as possible. This was the latest medical procedure for Brinkley, who...

Comments / 7

Suz Henrich
4d ago

Don’t be so nasty people she is just letting people know how important it is to have eye check up because this condition if left untreated will cause you to lose your vision

