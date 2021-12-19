ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are The Games That The NBA Has Postponed

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

The NBA has announced the postponing of Sunday's games between the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers. They have also postponed Monday's game between the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors and Tuesday's game between the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.

The NBA has announced that several upcoming games have been postponed.

The announcement from the league can be seen in a tweet that has been embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications.

Sunday's games that were postponed were between the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.

They also postponed Monday's game between the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors and Tuesday's game between he Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.

There has been a large outbreak of players entering health and safety protocols.

For instance, the Nets had ten players in health and safety protocols as of Saturday night (see tweet below from ESPN's Tim Bontemps).

There are still several games on Sunday that have not been postponed as of now.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

