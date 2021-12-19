ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

3 Players The New York Knicks Should Trade For

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TITS2_0dR89fFd00

The New York Knicks are off to a 13-17 start to the 2021-22 NBA season, and I believe that they should target Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) or Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) in a trade.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New York Knicks went 41-31 last season and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season when they had Carmelo Anthony.

Tom Thibodeau won the NBA's Coach of The Year, and the young team looked like they were just getting started building a foundation.

Therefore, there were high hopes for them this season to continue their success.

They began the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1 in their first six games, but have fallen off of a cliff since with a 8-16 record in their last 24 games, and a 13-17 record on the season, which has them sitting outside of the playoff picture.

I believe that the Knicks need to make a trade for a guard.

Three players I think the Knicks should try to trade for:

1.) Bradley Beal: The All-Star on the Washington Wizards is averaging 23.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game on the season. He is 28-years-old right in the middle of his prime, and is a three-time All-Star. The Wizards have gotten off to a good start to the new season and have a 16-15 record, but if they are to go on a losing streak they should consider trading him. His value has never been higher, and the Wizards have been stuck in the middle of the pack for the last few seasons. As for the Knicks, he would make life so much easier for Julius Randle, Derrick Rose and R.J. Barrett. The only con is the fact that the Knicks might have to give up too much to get him if he became available.

2.) Damian Lillard: The superstar point guard is 31-years-old, and the Trail Blazers are trending downwards. Instead of improving off of their 2019 season that saw them make the Western Conference Finals, they have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and are 12-18 this season. They do not look anything close to a contender, and they might even struggle to make the playoffs this season. Lillard would be the perfect player for the Knicks, because he is a star, and would give the Knicks a face of a franchise that they have not had since Carmelo Anthony. Just like Beal, if Lillard ever became available, the cost for him would be enormous. The Knicks also have a better supporting than the Trail Blazers and Lillard could come in and take them to the next level.

3.) Buddy Hield: The Sacramento Kings shooting guard is nowhere near the caliber of player that Lillard and Beal are, but he is on the same caliber of them shooting wise. The former Oklahoma star is a career 40% three-point shooter, and would help the Knicks spread the floor. They simply do not have enough shooting from their star players. Hield could thrive in their offense, and become an even better version of himself. While he may not change the franchise the way Lillard or Beal could, he would also cost a lot less to acquire.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Blockbuster Trades We Could See Very Soon

With much of the playoff race still open, there are going to be some major moves on the horizon. For many of these teams, they would love to spend money before Christmas and get some of these lovely gifts on the market, but we will likely see most deals go down once the calendar shifts into 2022. That means that once you shout “happy New Year,” you might be happy with a new team depth chart as well.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

De’Aaron Fox traded to NY Knicks in B/R’s latest piece

After having a Cinderella story run in 2020-21, the NY Knicks have gone about and followed things up with an absolute dud of a start to 2021-22. Through 31 games played this season, the Knickerbockers hold a sub-.500 record of just 14-17, placing them near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings in the 12th seed.
NBA
ESPN

Wizards withstand Walker's big night, beat Knicks 124-117

NEW YORK -- — Washington’s Kyle Kuzma had Kemba Walker’s recent stellar numbers in the back of his mind and wondered why the New York guard had been buried at the end of the bench for nearly three weeks. Walker showed off Thursday night, scoring 44 points....
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Damian Lillard
FanSided

New York Knicks: Kemba Walker needs to be in the rotation

On November 29th, the New York Knicks decided to remove Kemba Walker from both the starting lineup and rotation altogether, effectively benching the former all-star. Since then, the team has gone 4-8, falling to 14-17 on the season. Coming off a season that included their first playoff appearance since 2013,...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derrick Rose News

Few players have had an injury history as frustrating as Derrick Rose. Now in the midst of his second season with the New York Knicks, the 2011 NBA MVP is banged up again. The Knicks announced on Wednesday evening that Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle early today. The team plans to re-evaluate him in eight weeks.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The New York Knicks#The Nba Playoffs#The All Star#The Washington Wizards#The Superstar Point Guard
Posting and Toasting

Point/counterpoint: Should the Knicks trade for 76er wantaway Ben Simmons?

‘Tis the season for trade talk. The New York Knicks have already been floated in rumors regarding Myles Turner and Eric Gordon. There’s another player the Knicks have been linked to as interested in: banished Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons. People are many and different, and thus so are people’s opinions. Here are two about the Knicks and Simmons.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
663
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy