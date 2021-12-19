ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Major Kitchen Mistakes to Avoid During Holidays

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2givtb_0dR88pnS00

Cooking a holiday meal is no small feat, and if anyone knows the extent of the kitchen stress, it’s Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond. For years, the kitchen expert has not only prepared her own family’s Christmas dinners, but she also helps fellow home chefs balance the side dishes with the main course.

Through her own trials and errors, Drummond has all but perfected her routines and techniques for handling a big holiday meal. And, of course, she was more than happy to share her helpful tidbits with her fans that might be a little apprehensive about their stovetop duties.

In an interview with Mashed, Ree Drummond has two easy steps for conquering Christmas dinner.

“I learned the hard way through the years that if you are hosting a pretty big gathering or making a big meal, that if you choose recipes that are all last minute, it is going to result in chaos, and you do not want your guests to get that vibe,” Ree Drummond shared.

Step One – Choose Your Dishes Carefully

Let’s get real for a second. You likely have four burners, two shelves in the oven, and one microwave for any last-minute frozen veggies. The last thing you want is a full stove while the oven timer buzzes, quickly drying out the succulent ham. In short, you need to be strategic about what dishes you choose and when you cook them.

One easy way to cut down on holiday stress, according to Ree Drummond, is to opt for a casserole or two.

“If you are doing casseroles, casseroles are amazing because you can make almost any casserole up to two days before and put it in the fridge unbaked,” the Pioneer Woman said.

“Then take it out a couple of hours before the party to bring it to room temperature, and then bake it off, and they are almost better if you make them a couple of days ahead of time and let them sit in the fridge and get more delicious,” she continued.

Ree Drummond recommends dishes like mashed potato casserole, green bean casserole, or even noodle-based dishes like lasagna.

Step Two – Prep Ahead of Time

Just as important to Ree Drummond’s holiday meal prep is timing. In order to give herself some breathing room before the guests arrive, Drummond “prebuilds” her appetizers and small dishes.

“Pre-build holiday platters and plates, charcuterie, and salads,” Drummond said. “You can put all those together earlier in the day and just try to minimize the things that require last-minute cooking and prep.”

That way, you have plenty of time to light the candles, fold the napkins and perhaps even sip some whiskey before it’s time to say grace.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Expresses Love for Son in Heartfelt Post: ‘He’s a Gift’

“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond’s youngest son, Todd, has gotten a lot of love from the mother of four in recent posts. Drummond’s latest post wasn’t for any special occasion, per se. Really, it seems like she just wanted to gush about her baby boy and post the sweetest photo of the two of them. But we’re not complaining, because it’s absolutely heartwarming to see.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Why ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Feels ‘Protective’ of Foster Son

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has four biological children and one foster son that she loves just as much. Jamar is the home chef’s “bonus child” that has become an essential part of the rancher family and will always be welcome in their home. And as heartwarming and inspiring as the Drummonds’ story with Jamar is, for a while, we didn’t know too much about Ree’s foster son.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

These Are The Dishes Ayesha Curry Always Has On Her Holiday Table - Exclusive

When it comes to holidays in the Curry household, it should come as no surprise that Ayesha Curry is the one in the kitchen, making Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for the whole family, including her three kids and NBA star husband Steph Curry. "It's been that way for years," the cookbook author, entrepreneur, and food media personality told Mashed in a recent exclusive interview. And, if you've tried any of the recipes that are featured in her cookbooks, on her YouTube channel, or from her former Food Network show, then you know just how lucky the Curry family is when the holiday season rolls around and they get to dig into her home-cooked meals.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ree Drummond
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Mashed

You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Trisha Yearwood's Holiday Baked Ham

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the marathon kitchen days have just begun. It's time to start planning out all of the delicious holiday treats you'll be baking throughout the coming weeks, and, more importantly, what you'll be serving for your Christmas meal. A 2020 YouGov poll in which participants were presented with head-to-head matchups of traditional holiday dishes found roasted potatoes to be the most popular Christmas menu item. However, while most people's love for potatoes runs fairly deep, we have to admit that serving up any form of the starch without some sort of protein alongside it just seems wrong.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Problem Fans Have With Ree Drummond's Holiday Cookie Recipe

Few can argue with Ree Drummond's baking skills. According to Design & Living, Drummond understands that this form of cooking requires precision to yield the best results. While she may prefer to cook, she loves baking cinnamon rolls and considers her chocolate sheet cake one of her best recipes. The chef also has some secret ingredients designed to spruce up any winter dessert. Drummond relies on apples with seasonal spices and caramel sauce for the holidays, while a mix of orange marmalade sweet rolls with cranberries can really make the season feel that much more festive, per Food & Wine.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Noodle#Cooking#Food Drink#Pioneer Woman#The Pioneer Woman
Redbook

40 Homemade Christmas Candy Recipes for an Extra Sweet Holiday Season

What's Christmas without some festive sweets? When it comes to getting into the full holiday spirit, there's nothing like some delicious Christmas desserts to remind you of the magic of the season. There's of course the all-essential Christmas cookies to eat by the fire, and some people (including us!) can never resist a great eggnog recipe — but don't forget about all the scrumptious Christmas candy, either! We've got your basic candy cane you can buy anywhere, obviously, but there's also some incredibly indulgent recipes you can bake at home, from peppermint bark to even eggnog truffles. Because why wouldn't you want to go all-out on the most wonderful time of the year?
RECIPES
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
Mashed

Sunny Anderson Talks Comfort Food, Live Cooking, And Changing Holiday Traditions - Exclusive Interview

For millions of people around the globe, chef Sunny Anderson has become a fixture of daily life. From her co-hosting gig on Food Network's beloved show "The Kitchen" to her appearances on "Chopped," her celebrated cookbook "Sunny's Kitchen" and even back to her many years on the radio, people have long counted on Anderson to be around on an everyday basis. But ironically, it was precisely the transient nature of Sunny Anderson's childhood and young adult life that led her to a love of food. A "military brat" who then ended up joining the Air Force herself, Anderson was always on the move in her youth, never in one place for more than a year or so. This itinerant lifestyle exposed her to cuisines from all around the world.
RECIPES
Mashed

The One Thing Ree Drummond Would Change About Her Cooking

According to Food Network personality Ree Drummond, cooking isn't a skill that is meant for a lucky few and can be picked up by almost anyone. She told the Taste of Home that the best way to become more efficient in the kitchen is to polish your skills over and over again, knowing that you will be able to improve as time goes by. She cautioned, "You'll mess up a lot and it won't turn out exactly right. But then one day you'll just make like the best meal ever."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Here's The Secret To Trisha Yearwood's Perfect Deviled Eggs

While deviled eggs originally started off as a Southern staple (as noted by Martha Stewart), they have quickly become a party favorite all over the world. They are as versatile as you can get, and recipes can range from classic to out of the ordinary, with unique recipes offering everything from Tex-Mex style with cilantro, jalapeño, and chili powder to spicy shrimp rémoulade deviled eggs with shrimp, spicy Creole mustard, and ample garlic (per Southern Living). These two-bite apps are the star of holiday parties, potluck dinners, picnics, game day gatherings, and any other occasion where crowd-pleasing snacks are called for that are easy on the budget and the clock.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Is Ree Drummond's Secret For Perfect Chocolate Chip Cookies

When it comes to chocolate chip cookies, Ree Drummond brings her "A" game because when it comes to these beloved cookies, there is no other game to have. In fact, according to Cravory Cookies, more than 53% of Americans prefer chocolate chip cookies over all other cookies. But what we love about the Pioneer Woman is how relatable she is when it comes to these popular treats.
RECIPES
FanSided

The Pioneer Woman’s cookware is the perfect gift this season

Do you have a fan of Food Network and The Pioneer Woman in your life? Are you looking for a must-have, last minute gift? We think we have the perfect gift idea(s) for you. And even if this is not a gift for someone else, there is never a bad time to snag some epic cookware for yourself (especially at the holidays, when you may need extra cookware in your kitchen). So, this holiday season we are turning to Ree Drummond’s line of amazing and beautiful cookware that we can actually find right now at the closest Walmart!
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

The 2021 Pioneer Woman Holiday Dinnerware Set Is Here

So, you've hung the stockings, decorated the tree, and strung evergreen garlands on your banisters. What's left to do besides sit back, relax, and enjoy a Christmas movie marathon?. Set the table, of course! Decking the halls is one thing, but setting the table...well, that's where the real magic happens.
HOME & GARDEN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

335K+
Followers
34K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy