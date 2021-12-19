ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

17-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of 15-year-old Port St. Lucie boy

 5 days ago
Details about the shooting will be released at a news conference this week, police said. Photo by PSLPD

Officers with the Port St. Lucie Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy on Dec. 17, and has sent a 17-year-old to jail for the fatal shooting.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting at approximately 11:38 p.m. Friday to the area of SE Tiffany Avenue and SE Hillmoor Drive in in Port St. Lucie.

Officers arrived to find a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. Officers offered first aid, but the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the boy was a passenger in back seat of a vehicle, along with other passengers. A firearm was discharged from within the vehicle, striking and killing the boy, police said.

The 17-year-old was a passenger in the vehicle has been arrested for the fatal shooting, police said. Police say they will release more details about the incident at a news conference this week.


