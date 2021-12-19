ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Treasure Coast COVID-19 cases on the rise again

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWahq_0dR883xB00

378 new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded on the Treasure Coast between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16 – an increase of 30% over the previous week. Data from the Florida Department of Health

Treasure Coast counties reported 378 new positive COVID-19 cases between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16, according to the Florida Department of Health – an increase of 30% over the cases reported during the previous week (290).

Overall, Florida reported 29,568 positive cases in the same time period – more than double the number of cases reported the previous week (13,530). Meanwhile, state vaccinations have decreased to 91,841 last week from 104,995 the week before that.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , Indian River County reported two new COVID-19 hospitalizations between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19; no deaths from COVID-19 were reported during the same period.

During the same period, Martin County reported 14 new hospitalizations and fewer than 10 deaths; and St. Lucie County reported 11 new hospitalizations and fewer than 10 deaths, according to the CDC.

Indian River County recorded a moderate rate of community transmission, while Martin and St. Lucie counties recorded a substantial rate of community transmission, according to the CDC.


Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC

