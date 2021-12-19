Treasure Coast COVID-19 cases on the rise again

378 new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded on the Treasure Coast between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16 – an increase of 30% over the previous week. Data from the Florida Department of Health

Treasure Coast counties reported 378 new positive COVID-19 cases between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16, according to the Florida Department of Health – an increase of 30% over the cases reported during the previous week (290).

Overall, Florida reported 29,568 positive cases in the same time period – more than double the number of cases reported the previous week (13,530). Meanwhile, state vaccinations have decreased to 91,841 last week from 104,995 the week before that.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , Indian River County reported two new COVID-19 hospitalizations between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19; no deaths from COVID-19 were reported during the same period.

During the same period, Martin County reported 14 new hospitalizations and fewer than 10 deaths; and St. Lucie County reported 11 new hospitalizations and fewer than 10 deaths, according to the CDC.

Indian River County recorded a moderate rate of community transmission, while Martin and St. Lucie counties recorded a substantial rate of community transmission, according to the CDC.