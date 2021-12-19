ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie Police investigating fatal hit and run on Crosstown Parkway

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 5 days ago
Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case. Photo by PSLPD

Investigators with the Port St. Lucie Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run accident on Dec. 17 on SW Crosstown Parkway that left a 54-year-old pedestrian dead.

Police responded at around 10:08 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, when passerby reported seeing a pedestrian in the median of SW Crosstown Parkway near the Commerce Center Drive intersection.

Police initially determined the 54-year-old had been struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of SW Crosstown Parkway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at scene.

Investigators are looking for a white SUV with front end damage. Anyone with information about the incident or a vehicle matching that description are asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.


