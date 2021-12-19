Port St. Lucie Police investigating fatal hit and run on Crosstown Parkway
Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case. Photo by PSLPD
Investigators with the Port St. Lucie Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run accident on Dec. 17 on SW Crosstown Parkway that left a 54-year-old pedestrian dead.
Police responded at around 10:08 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, when passerby reported seeing a pedestrian in the median of SW Crosstown Parkway near the Commerce Center Drive intersection.
Police initially determined the 54-year-old had been struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of SW Crosstown Parkway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at scene.
Investigators are looking for a white SUV with front end damage. Anyone with information about the incident or a vehicle matching that description are asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.
