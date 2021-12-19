ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Poles protest across the country to defend media freedom

By Books
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WARSAW, Poland — Poles flocked to city centers across the country Sunday to defend a U.S.-owned television network that is being targeted by the country's right-wing government and to protect media freedom in a European Union nation where democratic norms are eroding. Among the protesters were older Poles...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Live updates: Pope holds Christmas Eve Mass amid Italy surge

ROME — Pope Francis has celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. A maskless Francis processed down the central aisle of...
RELIGION
AFP

Memorial rights group fears ban by New Year

Russia's top rights group Memorial said on Thursday it feared it could be shut down by year's end as prosecutors argued its work was detrimental to "mental health." Prosecutors have asked the Moscow City Court to dissolve Memorial's Human Rights Centre, which campaigns for political prisoners and other disadvantaged groups, for alleged failures to use the "foreign agent" label on all their publications and for justifying terrorism. As the court reconvened to hear the case on Thursday, dozens of supporters gathered outside and observers were not allowed in due to the coronavirus outbreak. Lawyer Grigory Vaipan did not rule out that the court decision could come as soon as next Wednesday, with Russians preparing to ring in the New Year, the country's favourite holiday.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Tusk
Person
Andrzej Duda
The Independent

Hungary's PM denounced in Bosnia for anti-Muslim rhetoric

Bosnian officials and religious leaders on Wednesday denounced suggestions voiced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his spokesman that the integration of Bosnia into the European Union will be challenging because of its large Muslim population.Orban’s spokesman Zoltan Kovacs has tweeted that “the challenge with Bosnia is how to integrate a country with 2 million Muslims.”During his long speech on Tuesday in Budapest, right-wing populist Orban said Hungary supports Bosnia’s EU bid, adding that as an EU member, Hungary had to mobilize a lot of energy to overcome “the enlargement fatigue that has taken hold of the European...
RELIGION
WRAL News

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Detroit News

Poles rally for US-owned TV network, media freedom

Warsaw, Poland – Poles flocked to city centers across the country Sunday to defend a U.S.-owned television network that is being targeted by the country’s right-wing government and to protect media freedoms in a European Union nation where democratic norms are eroding. Among the protesters were older Poles...
PROTESTS
WRAL News

Thousands in Brussels protest renewed COVID-19 restrictions

BRUSSELS — Thousands of peaceful protesters demonstrated in Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike in infections as the omicron variant sweeps across Europe. The marchers — some with placards reading “free zone,” “I've had my...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poles#European Union#Protest#Polish#Eu#Discovery Inc#Tvn#Senate
U.S. Department of State

Weakened Media Freedom in Poland

The United States is deeply troubled by the passage in Poland today of a law that would undermine freedom of expression, weaken media freedom, and erode foreign investors’ confidence in their property rights and the sanctity of contracts in Poland. We encourage President Duda to reaffirm his past statements about respecting the shared democratic norms that underpin our relationship and his commitment to defend the constitutional principles of freedom of speech, freedom to engage in economic activity, property rights, and equal treatment under the law. We strongly encourage him to respect these norms and commitments in regard to this legislation that will severely affect media freedom and the foreign investment climate in Poland, if it is allowed to become law.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Libya urged to reschedule presidential vote 'swiftly'

The US and four European powers on Friday urged war-torn Libya to quickly set a new date for delayed presidential elections. In a joint statement, they urged the North African country's leaders to "swiftly" name a new date and issue the final list of presidential candidates, which had been a key point of contention in the run-up to the polls that were set for Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Danish former minister ousted by parliament after rare impeachment

Denmark’s former immigration minister Inger Stojberg has been voted out of parliament by fellow lawmakers following her conviction in a rare impeachment case.Ms Stojberg was handed a 60-day prison sentence last week by an almost unanimous impeachment court for intentionally ordering the separation of underage couples seeking asylum during her tenure as immigration minister in 2016.Under Danish and human rights law, each refugee couple, either married or in a relationship, must be assessed on its own merits, implying that the minister’s order to separate all underage couples was illegal. A total of 23 couples were separated under her tenure before the policy...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Russian FM: Security talks with US, NATO to start next month

Russian and U.S. negotiators will sit down for talks early next year to discuss Moscow s demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine Russia’s top diplomat said Wednesday.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia in January will also start separate talks with NATO to discuss the issue, adding that separate negotiations under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will also be held.Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern...
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany moves to scrap ban on 'advertising' abortions

Germany s justice minister says he will present legislation next month to remove from the country's criminal code a ban on doctors “advertising” abortions, one of several more liberal social policies that the new government plans.The three parties that form Chancellor Olaf Scholz 's government have long opposed the current rules, but they were defended by the center-right Union bloc of ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel which is now in opposition.Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said in comments to the Funke newspaper group published Wednesday that there is a “huge reform backlog” on social policy. He said the first step will...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Plans move forward for 2022 pope, Russian patriarch meeting

Plans are progressing for a possible meeting next year between Pope Francis and the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church following their historic encounter in Havana in 2016, a top Russian Orthodox official said Wednesday. Metropolitan Hilarion, foreign relations chief of the Russian Orthodox Church, met for about an hour with Francis on Wednesday morning at the Vatican. “We had a chance to discuss specific dates and venues today, but they are yet to be specified and agreed so we can’t announce the date and place yet,” Hilarion was quoted as saying by the Russian state RIA-Novosti news agency.He...
RELIGION
WRAL News

German experts urge stricter virus measures, more boosters

VIENNA — Germany should implement stricter measures this week to slow the spread of the omicron variant, the German government's new expert council said Sunday, a day after the government announced it would impose travel restrictions on people coming from Britain. The council — comprised of Germany's top virologists...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
46K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy