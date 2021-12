Tonight is the anticipated rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, and the boxing world has been quite curious about who would come out on top. The last battle between the two was a split decision that went eight rounds, and Paul was awarded the win. Both Paul and Woodley come into this match wiser, and many were wondering who would be the one to make the better adjustments in this second fight. Both came out of the gate aggressive right away, though Woodley got a few more hits in than Paul. Paul came back a bit and then they clinched, and soon they clinched up again. They got some boos and then after some flurries another lock up and more quick punches to their heads followed, as did more boos.

