10416 Ni River Drive

Nice 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a lake practically in your back yard! The location provides a lovely view from the living room, deck, and back bedrooms. Natural light drenches the interior. Lake has walking, jogging, and bike paths; fishing, row boating, and kayaking too! Numerous ponds are also within walking distance that have nice walking, jogging, and bike paths too. There are also two huge soccer and baseball fields less than 1/2 mile away with walking, jogging, and bike paths encircling these fields for those preferring longer routes of exercise. Conveniently located to shopping, banks, I270. Large master bedroom with ensuite. Floors are 60% gorgeous hardwood and 40% carpet. The kitchen countertops are white with pretty pastel sprinkles. Beautiful ceramic in the hall bathroom. A LOT of storage: under stairs, walk-up attic & shed (new roof) off the deck. Two assigned parking spaces directly in front of the home for easy grocery unloading, as well as guest parking. Just a two-minute walk away you will find the community tennis courts and pool. The pool is big with swimming lanes and has sunlit AND shaded areas. These townhomes are built solid!! In the owner's 10 years living there, she NEVER heard sounds from neighbors as can often be the case in townhomes. New water heater. With a little paint and a new carpet, this home can easily and affordably be a gem again! sold as-is. The seller has the wallpaper for easy repairs. Please check out $7,500 toward the purchase of a primary residence. More detail under the document section.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO