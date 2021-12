Well xQc was in a great mood while reacting to MrBeast’s video and he was making some fun and savage comments on almost everyone. xQc is known for his hilarious reactions but his most two hilarious reactions were when There was a time when Jake Paul picks larry in a competition to which xQc replied in his video that “ I have two questions, who is that and how does he see anything”. Also when he reaches a point in video where MrBeast makes the contestants find million dollars in the big 10 billion dollar stadium to which xQc replied “what the hell is that?, its hilarious man!”.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO