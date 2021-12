In a recent interview and pictorial for Vogue Korea, BTS’s V opened up about growing as an artist and his close friendship with ARMY (BTS’s fan club)!. As the cover stars of the magazine’s January 2022 issue, each of the seven BTS members sat down for a separate interview. Despite BTS recently having been the first Asian act to with Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, V began the interview by modestly sharing, “I’m not certain what existence BTS is to people. I’m grateful they give us compliments and positive responses, but I’m not sure why we receive so much love.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO