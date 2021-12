Audi is on the verge of confirming its entry into Formula 1, it has been reported.The manufacturer has been closely following developments around technical regulations for power units in the 2026 season, with key figures at Audi apparently content with the FIA’s progress.In a letter to motorsport’s governing body, Audi board chairman Markus Duesmann and Audi Technical Development board member Oliver Hoffmann suggested that draft regulations are fair to both existing teams and newcomers.The letter has been seen by RaceFans and RacingNews365.F1 is seeking a new manufacturer to replace Honda, whose engines will now be made by Red Bull,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO