11953 Robyn Lane

Welcome home! This newly renovated top to bottom brick end-unit colonial is thoughtfully designed to blend stately and timeless architecture with new luxe modern amenities. This is A MUST SEE!! This home is exceptionally completed over three levels of living, NEW Roof, NEW windows, NEW flooring, NEW kitchen, NEW Deck, and so much more! . This home boast 3BR/2 BA with hard flooring throughout. Enter into the separate living/family room with plenty of windows for natural light. The main level continues to delight with a fully updated kitchen w/granite counter tops, large island with sink, brand new cabinetry and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The kitchen flows out to the brand new deck overlooking the private yard to complete the main level. Two ample size bedrooms on the upper level with closets and shared luxury bath w/ ceramic tile flooring and tub/shower combo. Finished LL includes ceramic tile and space for a bedroom/den/family room and full bath with large shower. The private rear entrance access via a paved sidewalk for possible income potential. Plenty of street parking available and access to bus line, metro, and minutes from major highways I-295 (3-min), I-695 and I-495, 8 min to downtown DC. Large selection of grocery, retail shopping, parks, gyms, and dining choices nearby. Short drive to National Harbor, Top Golf, MGM Casino, and so much more! You don't want to miss this opportunity!
