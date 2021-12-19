ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

11953 Robyn Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at this beautiful, well maintained 3 bed 1 bath rancher style home. This home is in the area of New Construction homes, which is very good for value increase. Listing...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 47 Maryland Point Road

Opportunity Knocks. Start the New Year off with owning 19.70 acres. Zoned AC per the tax records. This property is on the corner of Smith Point Road and Maryland Point Road. Tax map # 0069, Tax ID # 0903007294. Sorry there is no Plat, only the Tax records.Priced to sell this year.
MARYLAND STATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

213 Woodpecker Drive

4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home at Coolfont Mountainside Association. Recently painted interior and exterior. The home is newly furnished also. Unique wood burning fireplace and lots of thoughtful touches. Private home at the end of a dead end street offers privacy. This home is on 2 lots for approximately 1.9 acres of land to go along with it. Home also features: hardwood floors, large deck space, and lots of natural light. Central heat and central air conditioning are also key features. Community offers hiking trails, a community pool, tennis courts, a playground, and a hot tub. A must see!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3609 Willow Ridge Court

Three bedroom, three full bath detached split foyer in Forest Mill. Home has a deck, finished basement and a fenced level rear yard. Features include an eat in kitchen, master suite with full bath. Alarm system - not activated. Close to shopping center, bus stops, major roadways, restaurants and grocery stores. Recently appraised for $339,000. For sale as is. Tenant occupied. Priced for a quick sale.
LAKE RIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11 Landis Court

Great 3-level end-unit townhome in the Riverside Villages community. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Living room with LVP flooring. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinetry and table space, island, dining area, and pantry. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite. Finished basement with rough-in for bath. Walkout to backyard. 1-car garage. Located right off Route 11, close to shops and I-81. Schedule your tour today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13100 Bedford Road NE

This property offers tons of space and it gives you the opportunity to convert it into a very spacious residential home or your business. Lots of off street space to park. New roof and new windows. Call now and schedule your visit. Listing courtesy of Perry Wellington Realty, Llc. ©2021...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18727 Walkers Choice Road

Nice 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a lake practically in your back yard! The location provides a lovely view from the living room, deck, and back bedrooms. Natural light drenches the interior. Lake has walking, jogging, and bike paths; fishing, row boating, and kayaking too! Numerous ponds are also within walking distance that have nice walking, jogging, and bike paths too. There are also two huge soccer and baseball fields less than 1/2 mile away with walking, jogging, and bike paths encircling these fields for those preferring longer routes of exercise. Conveniently located to shopping, banks, I270. Large master bedroom with ensuite. Floors are 60% gorgeous hardwood and 40% carpet. The kitchen countertops are white with pretty pastel sprinkles. Beautiful ceramic in the hall bathroom. A LOT of storage: under stairs, walk-up attic & shed (new roof) off the deck. Two assigned parking spaces directly in front of the home for easy grocery unloading, as well as guest parking. Just a two-minute walk away you will find the community tennis courts and pool. The pool is big with swimming lanes and has sunlit AND shaded areas. These townhomes are built solid!! In the owner's 10 years living there, she NEVER heard sounds from neighbors as can often be the case in townhomes. New water heater. With a little paint and a new carpet, this home can easily and affordably be a gem again! sold as-is. The seller has the wallpaper for easy repairs. Please check out $7,500 toward the purchase of a primary residence. More detail under the document section.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

227 Atlantic Street SE

Welcome home! This newly renovated top to bottom brick end-unit colonial is thoughtfully designed to blend stately and timeless architecture with new luxe modern amenities. This is A MUST SEE!! This home is exceptionally completed over three levels of living, NEW Roof, NEW windows, NEW flooring, NEW kitchen, NEW Deck, and so much more! . This home boast 3BR/2 BA with hard flooring throughout. Enter into the separate living/family room with plenty of windows for natural light. The main level continues to delight with a fully updated kitchen w/granite counter tops, large island with sink, brand new cabinetry and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The kitchen flows out to the brand new deck overlooking the private yard to complete the main level. Two ample size bedrooms on the upper level with closets and shared luxury bath w/ ceramic tile flooring and tub/shower combo. Finished LL includes ceramic tile and space for a bedroom/den/family room and full bath with large shower. The private rear entrance access via a paved sidewalk for possible income potential. Plenty of street parking available and access to bus line, metro, and minutes from major highways I-295 (3-min), I-695 and I-495, 8 min to downtown DC. Large selection of grocery, retail shopping, parks, gyms, and dining choices nearby. Short drive to National Harbor, Top Golf, MGM Casino, and so much more! You don't want to miss this opportunity!
RETAIL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

200 Secretariat Drive , D

Welcome to 200D Secretariat Drive, an immaculate Decorator's Patio Condo in the Bulle Rock community where "Life Imitates Vacation". Low maintenance 2 BR/2BA open floorplan white kitchen and stone raised hearth gas fireplace. Huge master suite with oversized walk-in-closet. In unit washer/dryer and tons of storage. Walk right from your car with grocery bags using the convenient patio entrance. Toss a football on the side lawn or walk the dog on the trail across the street. Enjoy the largest community center in MD with indoor/outdoor pool, gym, tennis, bocce, billiards and more. Participate in clubs for every hobby. Conveniently located off I-95 and RT40. Short drive to APG and Amtrack. Condo fee includes building insurance, all exterior maintenance, water, sewer, trash, and snow removal. Building roof replaced in December 2019, assessment for which has been paid.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

616 S Rose Street

Amazing location!! Between Patterson Park and the Can Company. Close to restaurants and shopping! Large bedroom, hardwood floors, beautiful stained glass and more. Great price, great location, and perfect for the person who wants to be in the center of it all!!! Priced to allow for your improvements. Sold AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Longshot Lane

Great Location with Mixed Hardwoods Located on a dead end road.4 bedroom, conventional, pump system perc approved. Listing courtesy of Re/Max New Horizons. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-21T20:49:49.753.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15101 Overlook Road

Come build your custom dream home on a park like setting on over 5 acres. Lot backs to the Rapidan River. Close to Hunting Run Lake and Rapidan River, Culdesac location, close to 95, shops and restaurants . Buyer is responsible for soil test and study expenses. Listing courtesy of...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3 Powhatan Dr

This beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath located at Lake Monticello is the one for your family! Spacious living room with master suite on one side and 2 bedrooms on the far side, leads to the kitchen and large rear deck great for BBQs or get togethers! The downstairs features a living room and 4th bedroom with full bathroom. Lots of room for an office space. Walk out basement to a fenced in backyard. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Come see this today!,Granite Counter,Oak Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room.
LAKE MONTICELLO, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1212 Blue Heron Drive

Very Well Maintained- 1 Owner END Unit Townhome. Features include Kitchen w/ Table Space & Slider which leads to Patio! Extra Large Family Room, Huge Primary Bedroom with Walk-in Closet & Full Bath. 2 other Generous Sized Bedrooms. Seperate Laundry Room. Some Fresh paint and carpet make this a Must See! Community offers, Pool, Playgrounds, Lawn Maintence, Sidewalks, Trash & Snow Removal. Within Minutes to the Bay Bridge, Easton or Delaware. Call Today.....Won't last!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

436 Dutch Dr

This home in Boones Estates Parks is a beautifully maintained double-wide home situated on a corner lot for extra privacy. It is over 1600 sq ft with a very open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a separate laundry room. In addition to the kitchen, eat-in space and family room, there is another room that can be used as a den or area for kids and/or adults to relax. The 3rd bedroom is currently being used as storage as the seller prepares to move. It has its own paved driveway with space for 2 cars. Ground rent includes water, sewage, common area maintenance along with community amenities including a pool. It is very close to shopping and dining and quick access to Annapolis and surrounding areas. Check out this great community today! Home Warranty Provided! **Note: prospective buyers need to get Boones Estates Park approval prior to submitting an offer. The application is uploaded in the disclosures or you may go online to horizonlandmgmt.com.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4801 Backlick Road

Looking for the best of the best???? Exceptionally well located Heritage Village brick end townhouse, 3 finished levels, main level hardwood and laminate on upper and lower levels, updated kitchen, baths, windows, HVAC, lower level, +++; bus stop in front, VRE nearby; well inside the Beltway with easy access to 395 and 495; shopping, restaurants, County parks nearby; kitchen includes silestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinetry, the adjoining breakfast/family room opens to very private patio. Lower level with recreation room with cozy wood burning fireplace, den/guest bedroom, convenient powder room, generous sized utility room with plenty of storage space. Patio provides excellent space for grilling and chilling out.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2018 37TH Street SE , #201

Property is being sold +G+AS IS+G-. Spacious two bed one bath, second level unit in Fairfax Village. Large open living space with plenty of windows. Convenient parking ion the side street. Close to Hillcrest neighborhood shops, restaurants, metro, and downtown DC. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Preferred Properties. ©2021 Bright...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2285 Anvil Lane

Maryland's local brokerage presents this fully renovated end-of-group unit, perfectly appointed and move in ready! Your warm and inviting main level boasts a bright and contemporary kitchen with stainless appliances and table space. Adjoining the kitchen is an open dining room and living room, with cozy fireplace and lots of natural light. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with en-suite bath and a separate hall bath to support the two additional bedrooms. The basement is fully finished and also offers a third full bathroom for guests. Make this one yours before it's gone!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

941 Sahlin Farm Road

Ready to build your dream home in the heart of Annapolis? Don't pass up this fabulous opportunity to own 2.74 acres of prime wooded land within a newly developed community with a shared pier on Round Bay/Severn River. Located on a private road off Sherwood Forest Drive, nestled amongst a mature forest, this premium lot backs to 20+ acres of open space and is perfectly positioned directly across the street from the access road which leads to the community beach and pier. The property is perc'd for a 3,500+ SQFT home and glimpses of Brewer Pond can be seen from this elevated setting. The community pier offers a dedicated 35ft boat slip with 5ft MLW and the sandy beach on Round Bay is shared with only 4 other properties within the subdivision. Bring your builder and your imagination! Be sure to check out the "TO BE BUILT" Caruso Homes custom home package for $1,288,000 (MDAA2017698) which includes the highly coveted Kingsport Model, a 5,000+ SQFT, 5 bdrm, Craftsman style custom home. This location would be perfect as a weekend escape or family compound. Sahlin Estates is just off of Generals Highway, so there's easy access not only to downtown Annapolis but also to Baltimore, BWI, Ft.Meade/NSA and Washington, DC. Welcome Home!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5612 Jefferson Davis Highway

Great building opportunity off of Jefferson Davis Highway! Approximately one acre located perfectly south of Fredericksburg with great commuting options in both directions. Located close to shopping and two exits of I95. There is a structure on the land that can be removed. There is so much potential here!. Listing...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5414 Harvest Fish Place

Investor special, minimal work required to get this home rent ready. Listing courtesy of Dehanas Real Estate Services. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-20T17:50:16.25.
MLS

Comments / 0

