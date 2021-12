Does this scenario sound familiar? You have a great run in the morning before work, you feel energized, loose and ready to tackle the day. You sit down at your desk and get to work, and by noon you’re feeling stiff, lethargic and like everything you did in the morning was for nothing. Sitting all day can have a negative impact on your health, and even runners need to make sure they’re incorporating some movement throughout their day. If you work a 9-5 desk job, use these tips to keep you mobile while you’re at work.

FITNESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO