Seattle, WA

A Look Through the Lens at Husky Basketball

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 5 days ago

On a wet, miserable Saturday for Seattle, on the last weekend before Christmas, the University of Washington men's and women's basketball teams played games back to back at Alaska Airlines Arena, trying to interest the local populace in what they're doing.

While the crowds for these non-conference and/or tournament games were modest, Skylar Lin was in the building. He came armed with a camera, climbed through the pavilion rafters like it was just another attic at home and shot images from all sorts of interesting angles.

Lin is a former Roosevelt High School student now at North Seattle Community College with a mindset not unlike the UW's Emmitt Matthews Jr. or Lauren Schwartz.

He want to be great at what he does.

Lin provided countless photos from the UW-Seattle U men's game, a neighborhood rivalry held each year, and the Husky-Eastern Washington women's game, which was part of the Husky Classic.

Husky big man Nate Roberts, shown in the featured photograph, never knew who hovered above him as he scored against the visiting Redhawks.

It was Skylar, clicking away.

We've put his photos from both games in galleries here for everyone to see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKnKa_0dR86qK500

4 Images

Expect the talented Mr. Lin to follow these UW basketball teams at home whenever he can throughout the rest of the winter, honing his craft and entertaining the rest of us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xcNXn_0dR86qK500

Comments / 0

 

HuskyMaven

Huskies Offer JC Free Safety Who Commits in Same Day

At lunchtime on Wednesday, free safety Demario King of Cerritos College posted on social media that he had a scholarship offer from the University of Washington. By dinner, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive back had committed, all in the space of about five and a half hours. What's for dessert?. King...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Terrence Brown Is Second Ex-UW Assistant to Join Pac-12 Team

Former University of Washington defensive-backs coach Terrence Brown has been hired by California, becoming the third Husky assistant to find employment following the coaching change in Seattle, and the second to relocate to a Pac-12 rival. Brown will share the Bears' secondary duties with Tre Watson, a former Husky defensive...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Turning the Corner: UW Needs to Find 2 More Lockdown Guys

Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon were so good as University of Washington cornerbacks, they graded out as a tandem higher than everyone else who played the position nationwide. These defensive backs were so highly proficient at what they did, the Husky secondary just went an entire season without getting flagged for pass interference. For all the mistakes the UW made this past season, drawing a penalty while dropping back in pass coverage never happened. Not once in 317 opposing pass attempts.
SEATTLE, WA
