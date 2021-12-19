ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6809 Lamp Post Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew everything! Just move in and enjoy it! Situated on a quiet culdesac, this split foyer has been completely updated in 2021 with new soft-close kitchen cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, and a spacious island with...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3303 Grace Road

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Cozy Sparrows Point cape cod is ready for its new owner.....if you hurry, that new owner could be YOU! This home as been lovingly maintained and features a SPACIOUS KITCHEN with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and a BREAKFAST NOOK ! You'll find HARDWOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM PLANTATION SHUTTERS, a main-level PRIMARY BEDROOM SUITE, with a large WALK-IN CLOSET and an updated bathroom with a JET-TUB and separate shower. Outside, you'll fall in love with a FULLY-FENCED YARD that will be the envy of your friends & neighbors. Entertain on the beautifully-designed deck, built with low-maintenance TREX composite decking, that never needs paint or stain. You'll also enjoy your very own KOI POND! Get out of the heat and relax inside the SCREENED-IN PORCH that's attached to the detached 1-CAR GARAGE! And if all that's not enough, there are leased SOLAR PANELS that will save you thousands of dollars over the years and a NEW ROOF too! WOW, WOW WOW! WELCOME HOME!!
SPARROWS POINT, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2285 Anvil Lane

Maryland's local brokerage presents this fully renovated end-of-group unit, perfectly appointed and move in ready! Your warm and inviting main level boasts a bright and contemporary kitchen with stainless appliances and table space. Adjoining the kitchen is an open dining room and living room, with cozy fireplace and lots of natural light. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with en-suite bath and a separate hall bath to support the two additional bedrooms. The basement is fully finished and also offers a third full bathroom for guests. Make this one yours before it's gone!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

29995 Indian Cottage Road

Welcome home to 29995 Indian Cottage Rd! Why wait for new construction? This home was completed in December 2020 by local builder Keystone Builders, and is waiting for its new owners to come introduce themselves! Situated on a corner lot in Somerset Landing, Princess Anne, the backyard is defined by a treeline on 2 sides that offer privacy, with a blank slate to turn your outdoor living space into whatever you'd want. Walk into this open floor plan, complimented by vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living space, dining area, and kitchen, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a master suite equipped with double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Enjoy carefree living in this newer home, all on one level, and close to shopping, healthcare, schools, historic towns, and recreation, call today to schedule your own private showing!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4708 Deer Run Court

Sunny and spacious 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse nestled in the Deer Run Crossing Community. Ready for you to move right in, gleaming hardwood floors usher you inside to find a spacious entryway and a light filled kitchen boasting ample cabinet and counter space. Chefs of all skill sets will enjoy cooking on the stainless steel appliances! Just off the kitchen, hardwood floors carry into the dining room overlooking the cozy family room with plush new carpet. Enjoy the serene views of the woods behind the home from the oversized windows and slider opening to the porch and patio. A half bath is conveniently located on the main level for guests. New carpet carries upstairs and into the 3 spacious bedrooms. The oversized primary bedroom features an updated bath. The guest bedrooms share an updated hall bath. The finished basement features a large rec room with a charming wood burning fireplace, wet bar, ample storage space and an additional full bath. Two reserved parking spaces are conveniently located just in front of the home. Additional updates include new hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh neutral paint throughout and a new HVAC. This highly sought after enclave of town homes boasts a peaceful nature setting and is situated just minutes from Kingstowne Shops and Dining, Huntley Meadows Park, the Huntington Metro station and 495 for easy commuting access. Ring in the New Year from your new home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2015 Scrabble Road

Rancher on 2.56 acres! Walk into your spacious living room with luxury vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen with custom white cabinets, quartz countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances with range over stove. Dining room off kitchen with wood stove. Imagine watching the sunrise enjoying a cup of hot coffee in your 26 ft x 8 ft sunroom with panoramic views. Primary bedroom suite with private bathroom. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are a great size and share a 2nd full bathroom. A 21 ft x 21 ft bonus room set up as an entertainment room could be a great gym or family room. Main level laundry. Deck off the living room. This is an "envelope home" designed to heat and cool using air circulation between the two shells saving money on utility bills. House also has a "HVAC/Heat Pump" for modern conveniences. In 2021 there is a brand new roof, exterior & interior paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, laundry room cabinets, washer/dryer, bathroom vanities, faucets, lights, light switches, door knobs, and much more.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

182 English Run Circle

Here's your chance to own one of the larger end-of-group townhomes in Loveton Farms with the side entrance door. Large 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhouse with a fully finished walk-out basement (with one of the full bathrooms). The extra large deck off of the dining room is a perfect setting to relax while over-looking the stream and woods just below that the home backs up to. Also has two fireplaces (one in the living room and one in the basement). New roof and new sliding doors just installed with an updated HVAC system.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3702 Foster Avenue

Opportunity knocks really loud here in Brewer's Hill! This home was fully renovated in the mid 2000's and still shows very well. The location is a superb and the lot is 14' x 70' with potential parking in the rear of the home. potential. Entering the home you will be delighted with the open floor plan covered with hardwood flooring, high ceiling, dining area, and large eat-in kitchen with tons of storage space. The upper level consist of two bedrooms. One bedroom is a primary bedroom with its own full bath and the second bedroom offers a covered terrace deck over lookin the rear yard and also there is a full bath in the upper level hallway. The lower level offers a third bedroom/family room option with a flush in the utility room in the rear of the lower level. In the extremely large utility room there is extra storage and a rear laundry area. This home is in excellent condition and has more storage than most homes in the area. Make this your new home today. This property is again in a superb location for dining, shopping, ease of access for commuting to and from work etc.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20965 Sandstone Square

Gorgeous and well-maintained end unit townhome in Cascades. This Centex model home has it all: Outside features beautiful brick walkway and professional landscaping; deck off of family room; walk out to private brick patio area from lower level. Main entrance features covered porch. Backyard is fully fenced with 2 gates and features plenty of space for celebrations. Inside features hardwood flooring on all three levels, ample closet space, and 9' ceilings. Kitchen features 42" cupboards, granite, and stainless appliances. All four baths are fully renovated with upgraded everything including gorgeous cabinets and master bath with skylight and glass surround shower. Lots of windows and sunlight. Family room off of kitchen opens to deck, Oversized 24" garage with bonus closet. Potomac Lakes/Cascades is an award winning community with an abundance of amenities and convenience to shopping, entertainment, fine dining, and public transportation. Photos will be posted soon.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11411 Trout Run Road

Perfect cabin to get off the grid. Just 10 miles outside of Wardensville. With nature all around you won't ever want to leave. This cabin has pretty much completely renovated. New windows and sliding glass doors. Large screened in porch, 2 fireplaces, new standing seam metal roof, and paved driveway. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths on two and a half acres. There is a 2 car garage you can park cars in or use as a workshop. This is just what the doctor ordered!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14485 Macon Grove Lane

Charming end unit in the sought-after Parks at Piedmont South. 3 Level Condo end unit with Open floor plan. 3 bedrooms + 2.5 bathrooms + Living Room with two side gas fireplace + Dining Room + Open Kitchen with granite countertops, 1 car garage and 9ft ceilings throughout. Upper level 1: The Generous Sized Primary Suite Offers a Large Walk-In Closet/Soaking Tub/Separate Shower/DBL Sinks and tile flooring. Upper level 2: 2 good size bedrooms with a hallway bathroom and utility room/laundry room with washer and dryer. Tasteful landscaping is included in the Condo fee. Fabulous community amenities to include pool, work-outfacilities, and community centers.2020 Updates: GE 1.6 Cubic Foot Microwave and Dishwasher painted walls from stairwell and hallway. 2018 Updates: Maytag 4.3 Cubic Foot Washing Machine. UPDATES 2019: Water heater tank. 2017 Updates: New Gas Water Heater. 2016 Updates: Kitchen Granite Countertop, Wall to wall carpet, and house painted throughout.Close to restaurants, shopping, and 3 minutes from I66, 29, and 15.Property is under 1031 and the seller side ONLY designates Key Title for their Settlement agent.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11953 Robyn Lane

Take a look at this beautiful, well maintained 3 bed 1 bath rancher style home. This home is in the area of New Construction homes, which is very good for value increase. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8650 Robert Morgan Place

BIG BOLD BEAUTY on top of the hill overlooking almost 8 1/2 Acres of land is beautifully appointed with many special touches and shabby chic Farm style d+-cor. Almost 4000 finished square feet - Big open foyer leads into large gourmet kitchen with huge island. All stainless steel appliances, 6 burner gas stove, high CFM fan, French-door refrigerator with bottom freezer, built in wine cooler and built in pot filler over stove. Stylish White cabinets with tile backsplash, double door farm-style pantry, Big farm sink, loads of quartz counter space, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Lots of windows to take advantage of the natural lighting. Kitchen opens to huge family room with gas fireplace. There is also an ample sized formal dining room with crown and chair moldings. Stylish powder room with bowl type sink. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms with lots of closet space. The Primary Bedroom features tray ceiling, recessed lighting, and an en-suite primary bath, fully appointed with stylish decorator tub and huge ceramic tile walk through shower with two openings, farm style double sized concrete sink. There is also a finished basement with media area, wet bar, exercise room (current use) (or could be office/den or music room) and another beautiful stylish full bathroom with decorator shower. Don't miss this one!! - just outside the town limits - rural country living at its finest, yet not too far from convenient shopping or commute to Washington DC, Pax River.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

619 1/2 NEWTON Place NW , #1

Seller to provide 3% closing cost. 619 +-+ Newton PL NW is a brand new 2-unit condominium a block away from the vibrant and exciting street of Georgia Ave. This building is in Park view, just blocks away from restaurants, bars, and two walkable metros. #1 is 3-bedroom, 3 Full bath units. The kitchen comes with huge quartz kitchen island, ample amount of cabinet space, and high-end energy efficient stainless-steel appliances. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, large walk-in closets, and tons of natural light. Master bedroom comes with a jaw dropping full bath with a soak in tub, dual sinks, and large shower. #1 comes with one parking space. FHA & VA approval is pending.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

115 W Hilltop Road

Look no further! This fully updated home provides you with everything you ever wanted. New Hardwood floors and stunning cedar shiplap accent walls in the living room. New Wolfe cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen along with new stainless steel appliances. Kitchen floors are wood grain porcelain tile. 6 total bedrooms (2 on the upper floor - 2 on the main level & 2 on the lower level) and 2 full bathrooms (1 on the main level & 1 on the lower level). Tons of storage throughout! Newer roof and new windows. Detached garage is great for parking or storage and is equipped with electric - new garage door and opener! Back yard is your own private oasis with hardscape and landscape surrounded by 6 foot privacy fence. Enjoy the 10 X 13 gazebo equipped with electric and cable TV! Truly a MUST SEE! Great location close to shopping and major highways.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

632 Brandywine Street SE

Who can say No to new construction! Welcome to 632 Brandywine St. A Fabulously designed semi-detached home with an open floor plan, tons of natural light, ample front & exterior outdoor space you won+-+G+Gt be able to resist. This residence features 3 beds, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, brass hardware, white shaker cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Adjoined with a dining room & windows wrapping the entire first floor. Retreat to your basement for additional flex space, entertaining family & friends & your private lounge with full kitchenette. Close proximity to 295, Grocery stores, restaurants & new developments. Home for the holidays!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

138 Taylor Lane

Lot 138 Taylor Lane is 1.11 Acres at the Biltmore Community. Lot 138 is a level and cleared building site providing easy access for your Home Construction Project. Located end of street on Culdesec you and your Builder will appreciate the ease of Building on this level site with Public Utility Access. Plat available.
