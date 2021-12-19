6809 Lamp Post Lane

Opportunity knocks really loud here in Brewer's Hill! This home was fully renovated in the mid 2000's and still shows very well. The location is a superb and the lot is 14' x 70' with potential parking in the rear of the home. potential. Entering the home you will be delighted with the open floor plan covered with hardwood flooring, high ceiling, dining area, and large eat-in kitchen with tons of storage space. The upper level consist of two bedrooms. One bedroom is a primary bedroom with its own full bath and the second bedroom offers a covered terrace deck over lookin the rear yard and also there is a full bath in the upper level hallway. The lower level offers a third bedroom/family room option with a flush in the utility room in the rear of the lower level. In the extremely large utility room there is extra storage and a rear laundry area. This home is in excellent condition and has more storage than most homes in the area. Make this your new home today. This property is again in a superb location for dining, shopping, ease of access for commuting to and from work etc.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO