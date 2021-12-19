ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

146 High Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN WEST END OF HAGERSTOWN-GAS FORCED AIR HEAT-WOOD FLOORS-STOVE-FRIDGE-FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. THIS IS A FIXER UPPER TO LIVE IN, RENT OUT OR FLIP. WILL NOT GO FHA, VA OR...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 47 Maryland Point Road

Opportunity Knocks. Start the New Year off with owning 19.70 acres. Zoned AC per the tax records. This property is on the corner of Smith Point Road and Maryland Point Road. Tax map # 0069, Tax ID # 0903007294. Sorry there is no Plat, only the Tax records.Priced to sell this year.
MARYLAND STATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

213 Woodpecker Drive

4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home at Coolfont Mountainside Association. Recently painted interior and exterior. The home is newly furnished also. Unique wood burning fireplace and lots of thoughtful touches. Private home at the end of a dead end street offers privacy. This home is on 2 lots for approximately 1.9 acres of land to go along with it. Home also features: hardwood floors, large deck space, and lots of natural light. Central heat and central air conditioning are also key features. Community offers hiking trails, a community pool, tennis courts, a playground, and a hot tub. A must see!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11 Landis Court

Great 3-level end-unit townhome in the Riverside Villages community. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Living room with LVP flooring. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinetry and table space, island, dining area, and pantry. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite. Finished basement with rough-in for bath. Walkout to backyard. 1-car garage. Located right off Route 11, close to shops and I-81. Schedule your tour today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Longshot Lane

Great Location with Mixed Hardwoods Located on a dead end road.4 bedroom, conventional, pump system perc approved. Listing courtesy of Re/Max New Horizons. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-21T20:49:49.753.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18 Joanna Court

This Fully Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo with 1-Car Garage in the Gated Community of Grey Rock Flats, Must be Seen! Enter into the Foyer of this Condo and make your way down to Open-concept Living with Gleaming Hardwood Floors and New Carpeting on the steps. The Gourmet Kitchen features Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Bright Dining Room has Sliders to the Rear Private Patio, perfect for morning coffee or Al Fresco Dining. A Double-sided Gas Fireplace opens to the Dining Room and to the Living Room which also features lots of Natural Light and Built-in Shelves. The Spacious Primary Bedroom features Carpeting, Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet and attached Primary Bath with Dual Vanity with Granite, Jetted Tub, Separate Shower and Tile Floor. The second Bedroom features Carpeting, Chair Rail and Wainscoting. The third Bedroom, originally a den, has Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fan, Built-in Shelves, Door to Patio and Sliding Entry Doors. The Hall Bath has Tile Floor, Vanity with Granite and Tub/Shower. The HVAC replaced in 2018 features an Ionizer Filter & Smart Thermostat. The Washer & Dryer were replaced in 2019. The Garage features an Attic space; also there is a separate deed for the garage. Condo Fee includes Snow Removal, Lawn Care, Pool & Security Gate. This Condo is Move-in Ready!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3619 Georgia Avenue NW , #202

Corner unit stunner! VA APPROVED. The Exchange is a new construction condominium 1 block to metro. Corner 2BR/2BA w/large living/dining room and kitchen and balcony. Private storage and private roof decks available for purchase! Tall ceilings, wall-to-wall and floor-to ceiling European windows that open. The floors are wide-plank hardwoods. Kitchen is large and open with an island with breakfast bar seating, quartz counters and matching backsplash. Italian cabinets throughout. The bathroom and shower enclosures are built of large format tile stretching to the ceiling, floating vanities. Large closets, W/D in-unit, LED lighting, private balcony. Elegance and craftsmanship is at every corner. ***Common Roof deck and party room for all, private roof decks available for purchase, private storage and bike room included.***
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13100 Bedford Road NE

This property offers tons of space and it gives you the opportunity to convert it into a very spacious residential home or your business. Lots of off street space to park. New roof and new windows. Call now and schedule your visit. Listing courtesy of Perry Wellington Realty, Llc. ©2021...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3609 Willow Ridge Court

Three bedroom, three full bath detached split foyer in Forest Mill. Home has a deck, finished basement and a fenced level rear yard. Features include an eat in kitchen, master suite with full bath. Alarm system - not activated. Close to shopping center, bus stops, major roadways, restaurants and grocery stores. Recently appraised for $339,000. For sale as is. Tenant occupied. Priced for a quick sale.
LAKE RIDGE, VA
Economy
MLS
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

364 Leeanne Road

New to market! 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom meticulous interior townhome in Middlesex neighborhood of Essex! This home features a newer roof and HVAC system along with updated appliances, new carpeting and freshly painted interior making it a perfect home to move right into! The main floor features a living room, dining room and kitchen with a breakfast bar. The upper level has three carpeted bedrooms and a full, tiled bathroom. The lower level features a partially finished basement with a family room/game room, laundry/utility area, half bathroom and a large storage room. This quiet neighborhood offers nearby shopping, schools and a library.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

200 Secretariat Drive , D

Welcome to 200D Secretariat Drive, an immaculate Decorator's Patio Condo in the Bulle Rock community where "Life Imitates Vacation". Low maintenance 2 BR/2BA open floorplan white kitchen and stone raised hearth gas fireplace. Huge master suite with oversized walk-in-closet. In unit washer/dryer and tons of storage. Walk right from your car with grocery bags using the convenient patio entrance. Toss a football on the side lawn or walk the dog on the trail across the street. Enjoy the largest community center in MD with indoor/outdoor pool, gym, tennis, bocce, billiards and more. Participate in clubs for every hobby. Conveniently located off I-95 and RT40. Short drive to APG and Amtrack. Condo fee includes building insurance, all exterior maintenance, water, sewer, trash, and snow removal. Building roof replaced in December 2019, assessment for which has been paid.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18727 Walkers Choice Road

Nice 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a lake practically in your back yard! The location provides a lovely view from the living room, deck, and back bedrooms. Natural light drenches the interior. Lake has walking, jogging, and bike paths; fishing, row boating, and kayaking too! Numerous ponds are also within walking distance that have nice walking, jogging, and bike paths too. There are also two huge soccer and baseball fields less than 1/2 mile away with walking, jogging, and bike paths encircling these fields for those preferring longer routes of exercise. Conveniently located to shopping, banks, I270. Large master bedroom with ensuite. Floors are 60% gorgeous hardwood and 40% carpet. The kitchen countertops are white with pretty pastel sprinkles. Beautiful ceramic in the hall bathroom. A LOT of storage: under stairs, walk-up attic & shed (new roof) off the deck. Two assigned parking spaces directly in front of the home for easy grocery unloading, as well as guest parking. Just a two-minute walk away you will find the community tennis courts and pool. The pool is big with swimming lanes and has sunlit AND shaded areas. These townhomes are built solid!! In the owner's 10 years living there, she NEVER heard sounds from neighbors as can often be the case in townhomes. New water heater. With a little paint and a new carpet, this home can easily and affordably be a gem again! sold as-is. The seller has the wallpaper for easy repairs. Please check out $7,500 toward the purchase of a primary residence. More detail under the document section.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5612 Jefferson Davis Highway

Great building opportunity off of Jefferson Davis Highway! Approximately one acre located perfectly south of Fredericksburg with great commuting options in both directions. Located close to shopping and two exits of I95. There is a structure on the land that can be removed. There is so much potential here!. Listing...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11311-A Golden Eagle Place

Welcome to your new home! 3 level, fully finished corner lot town home, located in the Millbrook Community in Waldorf, Md! 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths. Main level has large living room, spacious eat in kitchen with kitchen island, half bath, and sliding door that leads to the large deck overlooking backyard.Upper level has large owner+GGs suite with tub and shower combo and large walk in closet. Additional full bath and two additional bedrooms for those needing lots closet space. The lower level features a fourth bedroom, washer/dryer, full bath (tub/shower combo), bonus room that can be recreation or theatre room and walkup basement exit leading to the level backyard. Backyard has large deck, rear fencing and shed.
WALDORF, MD
MATC Times

720 West Virginia Street

- The Granary Lofts is the first residential property on the commercial Tannery campus which consists of seven historic buildings dating back to the 1800s. Originally a granary over a century ago, this building has been transformed into Walker’s Point’s newest luxury apartment community! Each unit is tastefully appointed with granite countertops, fully tiled bathrooms, luxury flooring, stainless appliances, private washer/dryer, an over-sized private balcony.
MILWAUKEE, WI
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

39291 & 39285 John Mosby Highway

An extraordinary opportunity to own a fabulous income producing property on John Mosby Highway in Aldie. Two separate parcels being sold together. Both parcels are zoned RC (Rural Commercial) and CR2 (Countryside Residential) which allow for all types of use. The combined current rental income (for the residence) is approximately $5,250 plus per month. Please See Commercial Listing MLS # VALO2013626 as well.Ideally located with great visibility, easy access and excellent parking, the two parcels include a wonderful 4 bedroom residence on a 1 acre parcel, a second building, completely renovated for use as a country store and restaurant on approximately .5 acres.39291 John Mosby Highway: This two story residence was completely renovated within the past several years and includes over 3000 square feet of charm and superior workmanship. Built 1910, it has been beautifully updated with all modern amenities, while meticulous care has been taken to preserving its historical integrity. This stunning farmhouse features four bedrooms, 4.5 modern baths, energy efficient stainless steel appliances in a gourmet country kitchen. All new systems, 2 zone high efficiency HVAC systems, new Anderson windows and silestone countertops throughout. A separate entrance leads to a one bedroom, one bath apartment with a new fully equipped kitchen.An oversized two bay attached garage, a fabulous wrap around covered porch and a lovely private rear Trex deck, complete this gracious home. Town sewer and water are another advantage enjoyed by this property, and there is also potential for creating a third building for a guest house, with a installed well, adding significant value for future expansion.39285 John Mosby Highway: The country store and residence enjoys the perfect location for a variety of businesses, being located in the commercially zoned area of Aldie. This building has been totally renovated and includes a commercial kitchen, laminate floors, handicap accessibility, His and Hers bathrooms, and ample parking for patrons. It has been used as a restaurant and country store and is therefore +G+turn key+G- ready for the next owner. It is located on a .5 acre parcel with large new windows, flooding the rooms with natural light. There is a two bedroom, one bath, fully equipped kitchen in the apartment on the second floor. This is an outstanding property that has rarely been available and offers a fantastic investment opportunity in this charming historic village!
ALDIE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2285 Anvil Lane

Maryland's local brokerage presents this fully renovated end-of-group unit, perfectly appointed and move in ready! Your warm and inviting main level boasts a bright and contemporary kitchen with stainless appliances and table space. Adjoining the kitchen is an open dining room and living room, with cozy fireplace and lots of natural light. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with en-suite bath and a separate hall bath to support the two additional bedrooms. The basement is fully finished and also offers a third full bathroom for guests. Make this one yours before it's gone!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5414 Harvest Fish Place

MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

28030 Punch Hall Road

MLS
bhhschicago.com

16640 Crescent Avenue #1E

Great 2 Bedroom Apartment! Good Size Bedrooms. The Entire Unit Freshly Painted In The Neutral Colors, New Carpet and New Vinyl Floor on Kitchen. Laundry In The building. 2 Parking Space Included. Credit Check Required $55 Per Adult.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7722 Bristol Square Court

Fantastic 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in Bristol Square, this property is ready for you! The fresh neutral paint across the main level makes the perfect backdrop for your furnishings. Double doors leading from the kitchen to the dining area, chair railings, and a custom chandelier medallion really elevate the look! Enjoy an open floor plan from the dining room to the living room with tons of natural sunlight from the tall windows. 3 generous bedrooms on the upper level include an owner's suite with primary bath featuring a dual vanity. Enjoy the finished walk-up lower level with a full bath and fireplace. Customize this space to fit your needs whether it is used as an in-law suite, a rec room, or to get that workout in from home! Plenty of storage space in the unfinished area. Walk up to the fenced in back patio, perfect for hosting guests or relaxing after a long day at work. 2 assigned parking spaces right in front of the townhouse and incredible location in South Springfield close to I-95 and FFX County Pkwy, Springfield Town Center and tons of Fairfax County parks nearby. Enjoy and welcome home!
SPRINGFIELD, VA

