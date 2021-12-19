ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel in fifth COVID wave, mulls adding U.S. to Omicron 'red' list

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VbyV_0dR86frK00

JERUSALEM, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Israel is in the midst of a fifth COVID-19 wave due to the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday, urging citizens to step up vaccination and to take precautions such as working from home.

In a televised address, Bennett said Israel had bought some time by moving fast to limit travel when Omicron was first detected last month, but that this was now waning. He predicted a surge of sicknesses within a few weeks.

Earlier on Sunday, a Health Ministry advisory committee recommended that Israel add the United States to the list of "red" countries to which its citizens cannot fly without special permission. Bennett did not mention this measure in his speech.

Israel has logged 134 confirmed Omicron cases and another 307 suspected cases, the Health Ministry said. Of these, 167 were symptomatic, it said.

"The time we bought is running out," Bennett said. "The numbers are still not high but it's a very contagious variant, doubling itself every two-three days, as we see around the world. It's possible to say that the fifth wave has begun."

In a rapid first response to Omicron, which was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong, Israel banned the entry of foreigners on Nov. 25 and has imposed three- to 14-day quarantine orders for Israelis returning from abroad.

But Bennett has also come under domestic criticism for a foreign vacation his wife and children took after he urged Israelis to avoid such travel.

Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Brazil registers another 164 COVID-19 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 164 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 4,164 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country is second in the world only to the United States in terms of total coronavirus deaths, but new deaths and cases have cratered in recent months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
The Independent

Live updates: Israeli death due to delta, not omicron

TEL AVIV, Israel — An Israeli hospital says a man who was reported to have died from the omicron variant of the coronavirus was found to have the delta variant.Israeli health officials reported the death earlier this week. It would have been the country’s first omicron casualty.Soroka Hospital, located in the southern city of Beersheba said Thursday that final test results from the Israeli Health Ministry indicated the man was infected with delta.Israel has identified 341 cases of omicron. It has greatly restricted air traffic in and out of the country and is imposing a series of public restrictions...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#The Health Ministry#Israelis
kfgo.com

U.S. mulls reducing COVID quarantine time amid Omicron surge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. health authorities are considering reducing the 10-day recommended quarantine period for Americans who test positive for COVID-19 as the Omicron variant tears across the country, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday. A spike in COVID-19 cases is alarming public health officials who...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Israel bans travel to U.S. over Omicron concerns

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Monday added the United States to its "no-fly" list, citing concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Under the edict, which goes into effect at 2200 GMT on Tuesday, Israelis would need special permission to fly to the United States, now one of more than 50 countries to which its citizens cannot travel.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Jewish Press

Israel Mulls Wider Travel Ban, Prepares to Battle Omicron

Israeli government officials are contemplating a move to significantly widen the number of countries on its travel ban list, known as the “red list,” as the number of coronavirus cases again rises in the Jewish State, including a spike in Omicron cases. Among the destinations that may be...
WORLD
wkzo.com

‘Tidal wave’: Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive

(Reuters) – Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, the United States is confronting another dark winter, with the red-hot Omicron variant threatening to further inflame an already dangerous surge of cases. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped 45% over the last month, and cases have increased 40% to a seven-day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

The red covid wave is here

Given the realities of 21st century American politics, it would never have been possible for us to experience a pandemic that existed outside politics. But it’s hard to imagine how this one could have been more political. And it may be about to get worse. Opinions to start the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths

ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported a second successive record daily tally of COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new cases hitting 50,599 against 44,595 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 141 from 168 on Thursday. Italy has registered 136,386 deaths linked to COVID-19...
WORLD
Reuters

UK sets new record for COVID cases as Omicron sweeps London

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain reported another day of record COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new estimates showing swathes of London's population are carrying the virus, underlining the relentless advance of the Omicron variant. Omicron's rapid spread has driven a surge in cases over the last seven days, especially...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australian citizen trapped in Israel since 2013 banned from leaving the country until 31 December 9999

An Australian citizen has been barred from leaving Israel, trapping him in the country for almost 8000 years after his Israeli wife filed a divorce case against him.Noam Huppert, 44, has been ordered by a court to either pay more than $3m in future child support payments or he is barred from leaving the country until 31 December 9999, reported news.com.au.The Australian moved to Israel in 2012 to stay closer to her two young children after her estranged wife returned to the country and filed a case in an Israeli court under the divorce law that has been dubbed “draconian...
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy