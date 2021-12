A few weeks ago, when the Dominican counter service restaurant a few blocks from my Brooklyn apartment closed with no notice and no explanation, I had what I can only describe as an existential crisis. The thing is, for the better part of this year, I subsisted off of the rotisserie chicken at El Rincon de Macon. I’d cooked furiously during the first leg of the pandemic while I was living with my parents in California, and when I came back to New York, I honestly didn’t have a lot of steam left. So regular stops at El Rincon became a ritual for me. I might not have the energy to grocery shop or dry-brine meat or gingerly wash leaves of lettuce, but I always have the oomph to walk 15 minutes down Nostrand Avenue, toward the glowing light of El Rincon’s big neon sign.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO