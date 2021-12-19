ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

DEA Seized Enough Fentanyl to 'Kill Every Single American' This Year as Opioid Deaths Top 100K

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Drug traffickers are harnessing social media because it is accessible," DEA administrator Anne Milgram warned...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 190

Patricia Munsch
5d ago

the dea says only take prescription medications. Well dea you pretty much stopped legitimate pain medication while you should have been targeting street drugs but I guess you couldn't get a kick back from the cartel if you did that

Reply(13)
49
CorporalKlegg
5d ago

LETS GO BRANDON !!! Everyone knows they only catch a fraction of the drugs coming into the country. Open border is a complete failure !!!

Reply(14)
32
copperhead road
5d ago

yippie hahaha Thyriod removal. I had back broke and fighting constant pain. Can't get pain management thru doctors thanks to the government punishing law abiding Americans. Just like gun laws, doesn't keep them from criminals just makes it harder for law abiding citizens to protect their selfs.

Reply
19
Related
KTLO

Fentanyl overdose death leads to arrest of ‘major drug dealers’

Photos: (from left, clockwise) Jamey D. Roof, Michael David Mullins Sr., Richard Kyle Cohn, Andrew Mark Martin, Michael Joseph Kelly, Samuel R. Noakes and Ricky Joe Cluck. The death of an Izard County man earlier this year ruled a fentanyl overdose has resulted in the arrests of major drug dealers in and around Izard County, according to Chief Deputy Charley Melton.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Vermont State
State
West Virginia State
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WEKU

Mexican cartels are turning to meth and fentanyl production

MEXICO CITY — Mexican drug cartels are turning to bigger, more productive labs to churn out increasing quantities of synthetic drugs like meth and fentanyl, according to seizure figures issued Monday by the country's Defense Department. The defense secretary, Gen. Luis Cresencio Sandoval, acknowledged there has been a huge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Opioids#United States#Drug Cartel#Fentanyl#Adderall#Americans#Tiktok
Big Country News

Acting U.S. Attorney Warns of Increasing Danger of Counterfeit Prescription Opioids Containing Fentanyl

BOISE - On Wednesday, acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III highlighted the danger that counterfeit prescription pills pose to communities. They seek to warn of the significant nationwide surge in counterfeit pills that are mass-produced by criminal drug networks in labs, deceptively marketed as legitimate prescription pills, and are killing unsuspecting Americans, and Idahoans, at an unprecedented rate.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
newsantaana.com

$5M reward offered for a Mexican drug dealer nicknamed Pelon

A federal court in the District of Columbia unsealed an indictment earlier this year against Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, aka Pelon, Tricky Tres, O3, El 3, JP, and Pelacas. Yesterday, the U.S. Department of State announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Globe

Should we fear fentanyl-laced marijuana?

In late November, police officials in Brattleboro issued a chilling warning. Someone in the town had suffered an apparent opioid overdose after smoking marijuana, they said, and needed to be revived with CPR and multiple doses of Narcan; officers performed a field test on the remaining cannabis and found it had been spiked with the powerful synthetic painkiller fentanyl.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MedicalXpress

U.S. fentanyl deaths soaring, especially in the West

Synthetic forms of the potentially lethal opioid fentanyl are flooding the illicit drug market, leaving a soaring number of fatal overdoses in their wake, a new U.S. report finds. The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that between May 2020 and April 2021, nearly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

This strip of paper can help prevent a drug overdose

It’s a little strip of paper not much longer than 2 inches, and it has the potential to prevent a drug overdose. These strips can detect fentanyl, the deadliest drug in the United States, when it’s mixed with other drugs. Between April 2020 through May 2021, there were more than...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
684K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy